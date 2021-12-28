Doctor Strange’s Director Scott Derrickson Won’t Be Back For The Multiverse Of Madness, But He Has A Sweet Take On The MCU’s Latest

Minor spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a behemoth force in the entertainment industry over the past decade and change. And the studio isn’t slowing down, with the latest release Spider-Man: No Way Home breaking box office records. Next up will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And while original director Scott Derrickson won’t be back behind the camera, he has a sweet take on how Strange is being used in the overall MCU.

Scott Derrickson brought Benedict Cumberbatch’s magical hero to life with the original Doctor Strange, featuring an insane visual language that was begging to be seen on the biggest screen possible. But Sam Raimi will be handling the sequel, while the (former) Sorcerer Supreme played a key role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This included a battle between the two heroes, where his trippy visuals were once again utilized. That seems to have tickled Derrickson, who posted a response online:

Genuinely happy to see the visual language of Doctor Strange permeating the ongoing MCU.December 20, 2021 See more

What a class act. While he’s no longer involved with Marvel Studios, it seems that Scott Derrickson is pleased to see his Doctor Strange work permeating future projects in Phase Four. And there’s no telling how the trippy visuals will factor into the highly anticipated sequel that’s coming down the line.

Scott Derrickson shared his thoughts about Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: No Way Home over on his personal Twitter account. It’s unclear if he saw the new blockbuster or was simply privy to the trailers, as well as the first sneak peek into The Multiverse of Madness. Regardless, he seems to have a great attitude about passing the torch to Sam Raimi and other Marvel filmmakers.



For those unfamiliar, Scott Derrickson was originally supposed to return to the director’s chair for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But as development for the project carried on, he eventually clashed with the studio. The filmmaker would depart citing creative differences , making way for the iconic Sam Raimi to make his own MCU debut.

Sam Raimi ended up running a tight set for Doctor Strange 2, despite an extended filming process and reshoots. Pretty much nothing was leaked, which allowed for the teaser that accompanied Spider-Man: No Way Home to quickly go viral. The story could seemingly go anywhere , and fans can’t wait to see Benedict Cumberbatch’s title character team up with WandaVision ’s Scarlet Witch .

With Doctor Strange’s sequel serving as the next movie release of the MCU, fans should be treated to more thrilling footage as the project draws nearer. We’ll just have to see if merchandise manages to leak any major plot twists or transformations.