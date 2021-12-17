Doctor Strange’s Multiverse Of Madness Costume Revealed Via Merch, And Benedict Cumberbatch’s Hero Looks Badass

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and Phase Four has already brought absolutely dizzying adventures to both the small and silver screens. With Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters this weekend, some fans are looking forward to future projects like Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Strange’s new costume was just revealed via merch, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s hero looks totally badass.

Marvel Studios is known for its tight security, so there’s very limited information about exactly what’s coming with Doctor Strange’s sequel. But some official merchandise has shown that the (former) Sorcerer Supreme is getting some new digs in the blockbuster. You can see for yourself below, thanks to some recently revealed action figures for the project.

(Image credit: Target/ Marvel Studios)

I mean, how cool is that? Doctor Strange has had one main costume throughout all four of his MCU live-action appearances thus far. But it seems that the’s finally getting a new suit for The Multiverse of Madness. If Peter Parker can have so many looks, why can’t Benedict Cumberbatch’s character do the same?

The above post comes to us from the Target website, which has the new action figure for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness available for pre-purchase. Clearly Marvel Studios is hoping to increase anticipation for Sam Raimi’s mysterious movie, especially now that it’s pretty much in the can . And given the recent release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, this seems like a smart business move by the House of Mouse.

SPOILERS AHEAD FOR Spider-Man: No Way Home’s post-credits scene.

Fans were thrilled to learn that Doctor Strange would have a major role in the new Spider-Man sequel, but the post-credits sequence is sure to send the fans online. Because rather then a quick scene, a teaser for The Multiverse of Madness came after the credits . We saw the return of characters like Wanda and Wong, but also revealed that a (seemingly evil) variant of Strange would factor into the story. Maybe that’s what inspired the hero to get a new suit.

Given how methodical Marvel Studios is about releasing information, this merch hitting the Target website as Spider-Man: No Way Home releases hardly seems like an accident. Overall, it seems like Benedict Cumberbatch’s magical hero is going to be an extremely important present in the the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. We’ll just have to see if he manages to keep the multiverse under control.