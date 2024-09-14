Celebrities Really Are Just Like Us As Elizabeth Olsen Admits To Borrowing Another Celebrity's Passwords To Watch Her Own Marvel Content

It’s a classic conundrum in an age when we are all inundated with the best streaming services : which one of your friend’s passwords can you snag to binge the latest must-watch series or, in this case, your own work? It’s a relatable scenario for many, and as it turns out even stars of past and upcoming Marvel movies have to deal with this reality. In a recent appearance, Elizabeth Olsen treated fans to an unexpectedly relatable moment when she revealed she doesn’t even have her own Disney+ subscription —despite being one of the faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On the podcast Happy Sad Confused, host Josh Horowitz asked Olsen how it feels to see her WandaVision co-star Kathryn Hahn expand her role in the upcoming Agatha All Along miniseries. The Wind River actress admitted that she doesn’t keep up with her Marvel projects on the popular streaming service as one might expect. Instead, in the video embedded below, she confessed with a laugh, “I don’t think I even have a Disney+ account.”

Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t have a Disney+ account. She is the gift that keeps giving.Our new chat for #happysadconfused https://t.co/jaxqdxcB30 pic.twitter.com/pSQwfro8veSeptember 12, 2024

Olsen then shared a hilariously relatable story about how she had to borrow a login password from Michael Waldron, the writer behind Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Apparently, the actress needed access to watch a sporting event on ESPN, which is available with a Disney+ plan. She revealed the host:

I borrowed Michael Waldron’s password to watch like a sporting event or something. [laughing] I was like, ‘You have to have one of these, right? Didn’t they give you one for free?’ No.

To many people’s surprise, Olsen, a key figure in the MCU, didn’t have a free account, except for a limited one-year period during the release of WandaVision. She continued, through fits of laughter:

They gave me one for free for a year during WandaVision.

What makes this admission so refreshing is how relatable it is. In the era of streaming dominance and abundant platform options, sharing passwords with friends and family has become a norm–though streaming companies understandably frown upon it. Whether it’s an upcoming Marvel TV show , a new original series on another streamer, or a big game, lots of viewers regularly swap logins. And apparently, the stars aren’t exempt from the occasional digital favor.

However, this lighthearted moment comes at a time when more and more streaming services are cracking down on password sharing. Netflix, in particular, has led the charge with new policies aimed at limiting account sharing outside of households.

Other platforms may soon follow suit, with House of Mouse CEO Bob Iger admitting earlier this year that a password crackdown is coming for Disney’s streamer , making shared access a bit uncertain. It’s a debate that has sparked conversations about accessibility, the affordability of multiple subscriptions, and having some viewers asking whether or not Netflix is doing the right thing .

The longstanding habit of sharing logins, something that even Olsen has leaned into, may soon be a thing of the past. And then even the Love & Death star will have to get her own account if she wants to enjoy sports and upcoming superhero movies .

Olsen’s password-sharing story might seem minor, but it does make you wonder if Disney will respond to this revelation from one of its top MCU stars. Given her significant role in the franchise, it’ll be interesting to see how the company handles it. Still, if I’m being honest, I think the Scarlet Witch deserves a lifetime Disney+ account. Come on, Iger!