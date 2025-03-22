Elizabeth Olsen Honest To Goodness Thought Avengers: Endgame Would Flop. It Made $2.8 Billion

When Avengers: Endgame hit theaters in 2019, it made serious waves. Plenty of fans flocked to cinemas to see the blockbuster on the big screen, and to watch the end of a Marvel era that featured box office domination for over a decade. The film was basically a surefire hit, with tons of anticipation leading up to its release and became a multi-billion-dollar success. However, Elizabeth Olsen, who famously played the Scarlet Witch in the franchise, didn’t feel the same way at the premiere, as she apparently panicked that the movie would flop.

Elizabeth Olsen sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, where she chatted about her long-held role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fact that she starred in movies that garnered so much attention. Olsen explained that her anxiety over a flop never dissipated even after years of MCU hits, and fanfare leading up to each project. Apparently, the actress still felt this stress even at the premiere of Endgame, though:

I just decided I can’t watch these Marvel movies at a premiere anymore. … I just watch it, and I look around me, and I’m like, ‘Well, it’s our first flop,’ like every time. … I saw Avengers: Endgame, and I looked around me, and I said, ‘Is this our first flop?’ … I was like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know about this one.’

The His Three Daughters star is a tremendous actress, but clearly isn’t great at predicting a hit. Avengers: Endgame went on to gross $2.8 billion dollars, and is now the second highest grossing movie of all time behind Avatar. It was not only a box office phenomenon, but a critical hit as well, with many lauding directors Joe and Anthony Russo for pulling off such a cinematic feat.

While the culmination film didn't stumble, that doesn't mean that other MCU entries haven't, though. Despite the IP's tremendous success, franchise inserts like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels significantly underperformed, reversing a years-long streak of hits from Disney's house of superheroes. Elizabeth Olsen actually doesn’t make an appearance in either of those films, so she wasn’t able to predict the doom and gloom at either of those premieres. Yet this goes to show that any movie can underperform, so Olsen's anxiety is understandable.

Even amongst the more recent Marvel hiccups, Endgame remains a shining example of what the studio is capable of. It's honestly amazing just how the producers were able to achieve such a large task, and it's final gross is particularly impressive. Fan excitement and dedication should never be underestimated, which Olsen learned pretty quickly when the 2019 film opened. Hopefully, Marvel can regain this energy via upcoming MCU films, especially as we approach the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Fans can revisit Elizabeth Olsen alongside the rest of the Avengers: Endgame cast now, as the movie is currently streamable with a Disney+ subscription. Fans of the actress can also see her reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff in the animated series Marvel Zombies, which will also be available on the streamer this October.