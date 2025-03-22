Elizabeth Olsen Honest To Goodness Thought Avengers: Endgame Would Flop. It Made $2.8 Billion

News
By published

She certainly can't see the box office future!

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When Avengers: Endgame hit theaters in 2019, it made serious waves. Plenty of fans flocked to cinemas to see the blockbuster on the big screen, and to watch the end of a Marvel era that featured box office domination for over a decade. The film was basically a surefire hit, with tons of anticipation leading up to its release and became a multi-billion-dollar success. However, Elizabeth Olsen, who famously played the Scarlet Witch in the franchise, didn’t feel the same way at the premiere, as she apparently panicked that the movie would flop.

Elizabeth Olsen sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, where she chatted about her long-held role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fact that she starred in movies that garnered so much attention. Olsen explained that her anxiety over a flop never dissipated even after years of MCU hits, and fanfare leading up to each project. Apparently, the actress still felt this stress even at the premiere of Endgame, though:

I just decided I can’t watch these Marvel movies at a premiere anymore. … I just watch it, and I look around me, and I’m like, ‘Well, it’s our first flop,’ like every time. … I saw Avengers: Endgame, and I looked around me, and I said, ‘Is this our first flop?’ … I was like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know about this one.’

The His Three Daughters star is a tremendous actress, but clearly isn’t great at predicting a hit. Avengers: Endgame went on to gross $2.8 billion dollars, and is now the second highest grossing movie of all time behind Avatar. It was not only a box office phenomenon, but a critical hit as well, with many lauding directors Joe and Anthony Russo for pulling off such a cinematic feat.

While the culmination film didn't stumble, that doesn't mean that other MCU entries haven't, though. Despite the IP's tremendous success, franchise inserts like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels significantly underperformed, reversing a years-long streak of hits from Disney's house of superheroes. Elizabeth Olsen actually doesn’t make an appearance in either of those films, so she wasn’t able to predict the doom and gloom at either of those premieres. Yet this goes to show that any movie can underperform, so Olsen's anxiety is understandable.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $2.99 A Month For 4 MonthsSave 72%

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% Want to watch movies and TV shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, be a real hero, and grab the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu bundle, which goes for $2.99 a month. That's down from the usual $10.99 per month, so that's a big 72% saving for you. New and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate as long, but you'll still receive the sub-$3 bundle for your first four months as a subscriber.

Expires March 30

View Deal

Even amongst the more recent Marvel hiccups, Endgame remains a shining example of what the studio is capable of. It's honestly amazing just how the producers were able to achieve such a large task, and it's final gross is particularly impressive. Fan excitement and dedication should never be underestimated, which Olsen learned pretty quickly when the 2019 film opened. Hopefully, Marvel can regain this energy via upcoming MCU films, especially as we approach the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Fans can revisit Elizabeth Olsen alongside the rest of the Avengers: Endgame cast now, as the movie is currently streamable with a Disney+ subscription. Fans of the actress can also see her reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff in the animated series Marvel Zombies, which will also be available on the streamer this October.

Caroline Young
Caroline Young
Writer

Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Wanda crying talking to her variant in Dr Strange 2

As Wanda’s Fate Remains Ambiguous, Elizabeth Olsen Reveals How Doctor Strange 2 Reshoots Affected Production
From left to right: Hawkeye, War Machine, Iron Man, Captain America, Nebula, Rocket, Ant-Man and Black Widow standing together out of uniform in Avengers: Endgame.

Let’s Talk About The Clever And Specific Easter Egg Marvel Has Dropped As Avengers 4 & 5 Are Coming Together
Maddie and Buck talking to each other on 9-1-1.

9-1-1 Delivered A Long-Awaited Conversation Between Maddie And Buck, But A Deleted Moment The Showrunner Is ‘Pissed Off’ He Cut Would Have Made It Even Better
See more latest
Most Popular
Maddie and Buck talking to each other on 9-1-1.
9-1-1 Delivered A Long-Awaited Conversation Between Maddie And Buck, But A Deleted Moment The Showrunner Is ‘Pissed Off’ He Cut Would Have Made It Even Better
Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith opening the door to Gretchen Wieners in the Walmart Black Friday ad.
Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About Why Playing Mean Girls’ Karen Again For Commercials Was ‘Harder’ Than She Expected, And I Get It
Sabrina Carpenter looking to her right at a woman with black hair. She looks serious.
As Sabrina Carpenter’s Suggestive Performances Continue To Go Viral, A PR Expert Weighs In On Whether Her Work Has Become A ‘Betrayal’ To Younger Fans
Miguel playing guitar as his grandma Coco puts her hand on his face in Pixar&#039;s Coco
After Pixar Announced Coco 2, A Lot Of Fans Are Making The Same Comment
Monkey D. Luffy preparing to go Gear 5
One Piece Finally Revealed When The Anime Will Return From Hiatus, And There's Even More To Be Excited About
Tina Fey wearing polka dots in 2024&#039;s Mean Girls/ Steve Martin in a suit and glasses in Season 4 of Only Murders In The Building (side by side image)
Steve Martin Matter-Of-Factly Dropped A Bombshell During One Of Tina Fey’s Early Days On SNL and It’s Really Stuck With Her: ‘That’s Haunted Me Every Day Since.’
June Squibb and Bill Skarsgård side-by-side photo.
Bill Skarsgård Responded To June Squibb’s Oscars Joke About Him, And His Take Was Perfect
Sydney Sweeney in Anyone but You
Sydney Sweeney Went On A 'Wild' Safari, And Her Photos From The Trip Prove (Once Again) That She's Vacation Goals
Tracy Morgan in The Last O.G.
Steven Spielberg's Daughter Was Sitting Near Tracy Morgan When He Got Sick All Over The MSG Court: 'I Will Definitely Never Forget This One'
From left to right: Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923, Crystle Stewart as Mallory in Beauty in Black and Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher.
Yellowstone’s 1923 Is Way More Popular Than Reacher, But Tyler Perry Wants Us To Know His Beauty In Black Is Way Up There In Streaming Numbers, Too