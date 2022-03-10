Following Professor X Rumors, Will Doctor Strange 2 Have Even More Wild Marvel Cameos?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, and it seems like just about anything is possible in Phase Four. The studio is clearly leaning on the concept of the multiverse, which will be a major factor in Sam Raimi’s upcoming movie Doctor Strange 2. And following those rumors about Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, will the upcoming sequel have even more wild Marvel cameos ?

The first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness basically broke the internet on Super Bowl Sunday, with generations of fans dissecting every frame of mysterious footage. Perhaps the most shocking was a scene where Benedict Cumberbatch’s character faces a panel of mysterious characters, one of whom sounds exactly like Patrick Stewart ’s Charles Xavier. Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently spoke about the upcoming sequel, saying:

From Marvel Studios, we have the high-anticipated feature Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which premieres in theaters on May 6. With an extraordinary cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch, this film really pushes the boundaries of storytelling and connects pieces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in unexpected ways. I can't wait for you all to see it.

Well, color me intrigued. It seems like Sam Raimi has a number of tricks up his sleeve for Doctor Strange 2, aside from the dizzying footage that came with the movie’s first full trailer. Bob Chapek has teased that the movie will have unexpected connections to the greater MCU, which is sure to kickstart a few fan theories online.

Bob Chapek’s cryptic comments about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness come from the recent Disney shareholders meeting , which featured a variety of updates about the studio’s future. The MCU is obviously a big part of that, and it looks like Sam Raimi’s upcoming blockbuster is going to be chock full of surprises for the rabid Marvel fanbase. Although now the question is: what exactly are these unexpected connections to the greater shared universe? Looks like the trailer was only the tip of the iceberg.

Marvel Studios is known for its security, so smart money says we won’t be privy to Sam Raimi’s surprises for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness until it arrives in theaters. The Spider-Man director ran a tight set, as there were no leaks or spoilers despite an extended filming process across the pond. But the trailer certainly inspired plenty of questions, especially related to Professor X, and what looks like a variant of Captain Marvel. Looks like “madness” isn’t an oversell for all the multiversal action that’s coming to theaters this summer.

As a reminder, you can see the full trailer for Doctor Strange 2 below. Fans are eager for the blockbuster to finally arrive in theaters, especially since it’ll bring the return of fan favorite character Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch. Although it looks like she might have a complicated relationship with her fellow magic user Stephen Strange. Check it out below,

There are countless fan theories about what Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might contain. The most popular is that Marvels’ Illuminati will be introduced , with possible variants of popular characters appearing alongside Professor X. Fans are hoping the movie will also introduce the X-Men to the MCU, which is something fans have been waiting for since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties.