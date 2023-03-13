Hugh Jackman Posted A Photo With Deadpool 3’s Director, And Ryan Reynolds Had A Snarky Comment (Duh)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and we’re currently at the start of Phase Five thanks to Ant-Man 3. One of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Deadpool 3, which is currently in active development. That threequel will bring the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine , to the joy of moviegoers. Jackman recently posted a photo with Deadpool 3’s director Shawn Levy, and Ryan Reynolds had a snarky comment… duh.

Part of the reason why there’s so much excitement behind Deadpool 3 is because famous frenemies Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are finally going to share the screen together again. The threequel is helmed by Shawn Levy, who is Reynolds’ frequent collaborator and close friend . So when Jackman posted his own sweet photo with Levy, Reynolds threw some hilarious shade. The post in question can be seen below from Jackman’s personal Instagram account.

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How sweet is that? While making a superhero movie is hard work and a massive undertaking, it’s clear that the folks behind Deadpool 3 have genuine affection for each other. Although Hugh Jackman’s chemistry with Shawn Levy has resulted in some snark from their mutual friend Ryan Reynolds. This “feud” really never quits .

Hugh Jackman shared this image to his whopping 31 million followers on Instagram, including one Ryan Reynolds. Given both actors’ penchant for poking fun at each other online, it should come as no big surprise that the Adam Project actor offered his two cents on Levy and Jackman hanging out. He offered one word of disapproval, commenting:

Disgusting.

Nailed it. While Ryan Reynolds is known for his dry wit and signature sense of humor, there’s something funny the idea of the 46 year-old multihyphenate getting jealous over his two besties hanging out. All we need is a secret three-way call, and this is like the superhero version of Mean Girls. I can only imagine how this dynamic will pop on screen when audiences are finally treated to Deadpool 3.

While Ryan Reynolds’ comment was obviously a joke, he has gotten super close to Shawn Levy as a result of their ongoing collaboration on movies like The Adam Project and Free Guy, as well as Deadpool 3. Their two families are also tight, and Levy even moved his family to New York City in order to be close to the Reynolds/Lively family. If you’re working that closely, why not make things as convenient as possible?

With production on Deadpool 3 approaching, Hugh Jackman is currently in the midst of bulking up to play Wolverine again. Now that his run in The Music Man on Broadway ended, he’s doing a ton of workouts– and eating an insane amount of calories . Bring on mutants in the MCU !