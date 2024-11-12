Will Hugh Jackman Play Logan Again In The MCU? Kevin Feige’s Latest Comments Are Giving Me Hope

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for a decade, constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order waited patiently for Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to join on the fun, which finally happened in the record-breaking Deadpool 3. But will Logan stick around the MCU? Kevin Feige's latest comments are definitely giving me hope.

Deadpool & Wolverine's box office performance stood in stark juxtaposition to recent flops like The Marvels, so fans assumed the two title characters would be back soon for upcoming Marvel movies like the next two Avengers flicks. While speaking with the outlet Omelette at D23 Brazil (via SuperHeroHype) Feige addresses what might come next for the dynamic duo, offering:

The plans with Deadpool and Wolverine will always be the same: we’re always wondering where we can fit them in and how fast.

Well, that's exciting. It sounds like Feige is interested in seeing Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud play out on the screen for the foreseeable future. While he didn't reveal when this might happen, the comments are sure to be thrilling for the countless fans who saw Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters.

While a fourth Deadpool movie hasn't been green lit yet, it feels like a bit of an inevitability. And as previously mentioned, fans are hoping that Jackman and Reynolds might reprise their signature roles in the MCU's big crossover events such as Avengers: Doomsday. But exactly which heroes will be uniting to fight Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom remain a mystery for the time being.

At any point, there are a ton of questions and theories online about what might go down in future installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Jonathan Majors was fired and Kang was dropped from the title of the next Avengers flick, there were even more concerns about exactly what will go down during the crossover. After all, we'd been building to Kang Dynasty for a few years.

Wolverine and Deadpool are just two popular characters that moviegoers are hoping appear in The Russo Brothers' two developing Avengers movies. Fans are also hoping to see the return of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch... especially after so many references to her occurred during Agatha All Along.

Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties opened the door for Deadpool to join the MCU, but fans worried about how the R-rated franchise would fit into the shared universe. But the threequel swung hard and was a huge success.

Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming now on Disney+. Check the 2025 move release dates to plan your films for the New Year.