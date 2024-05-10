It's A Trip Seeing Hugh Jackman Working Out Without His Wolverine Facial Hair Again. Thank Goodness Deadpool 3's About To Come Out

The MCU is a franchise that's constantly growing, thanks to shows streaming with a Disney+ subscription as well as full theatrical movies. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Deadpool & Wolverine, which will feature Hugh Jackman's return as the latter character. It's a trip seeing Jackman working out without his Logan facial hair again. Thank goodness Deadpool 3's about to come out.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, but fans are hyped to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud play out on the big screen. The Greatest Showman actor has been working out hard for the role, and he's continued now that they wrapped. Although now he's got a clean shaven face, which is definitely different. Check it out below, courtesy of Jackman's Instagram.

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) A photo posted by on

Looking pretty swole, Mr. Jackman. Clearly he's not only working on his fitness for Deadpool & Wolverine, as he's continuing to stay active. But it's just not the same without Logan's beard, which for some reason makes him look even more ferocious.

For months now Jackman has been sharing his Wolverine workouts, and he clearly put a ton of work in before (and during) filming Deadpool 3. He once again got ripped for the role, and for good reason; the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine showed him sleeveless in the yellow suit.

Moviegoers who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have not-so-patiently been waiting for the X-Men to finally joined the shared universe. And while we've gotten a few teases like the ending of Ms. Marvel or the credits scene of The Marvels, actually having Jackman's Wolverine be a main character in Deadpool 3 is a huge step forward. And it's especially exciting because he's finally in Logan's yellow suit.

With Jackman once again super ripped to play everyone's favorite clawed mutant, it should be fun to see his various action sequences in Deadpool & Wolverine. In addition to teaming up, the limited footage has also shown the two title characters coming to blows. And since they both have healing powers, it seems like it could be a bloody romp... especially since Deadpool 3 is Rated R.

It should be fascinating to see how the events of Deadpool 3 affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. Loki's Time Variance Authority is in play, which offers connective tissue to the rest of the shared universe.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, fans are already wondering if Hugh Jackman might return once again as Wolverine after the threequel is released. He retired as the character following Logan's ending, but was convinced to return with his buddy Ryan Reynolds. Could this mean that Wolverine and Wade Wilson wills tick together? Only time will tell.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.