Hugh Jackman Is Still Working Out Hard For His Return As Wolverine In Deadpool 3, And I Can’t Stop Looking At His Veins

It’s no secret that Hollywood A-listers must pull out all the stops to get in fighting shape when they take a role in superhero movies . No one knows this better than longtime Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman. The rigorous workout routines he had to maintain to play Weapon X is part of why the actor said he was stepping away following the highly acclaimed 2017 release Logan. But he and fellow frenemy Ryan Reynolds broke the Internet when they announced he would be joining the cast of Deadpool 3 as old Wolvie. And now, the 55-year-old Jackman is still hitting the gym and sharing workout videos documenting his return as everyone’s favorite mutant with the mutton chops. And after his most recent post, I cannot stop looking at his veins.

The Les Misérables actor shared a video on Instagram to show his dedication to getting into shape to don the adamantium claws one more time. In the clip embedded below, he can be seen working out with dumbbells, and his bulging veins are both impressive and somewhat unsettling. In a caption accompanying the workout vid, he jokes that there are no days off when it comes to training “except for tomorrow":

The specifics of what we know about Deadpool 3 are still a mystery. However, one thing is apparent. Although it's been six years since we saw the Australian actor styled in the famous hair wings, his commitment to the role that made him famous is unmatched in the attention to detail, which excites me about the flicks upcoming release.

Deadpool 3 is one of the most eagerly anticipated comic book movies and one of the few on the 2024 movie schedule . The genre experienced some of the biggest box-office disappointments in 2023, such as The Marvels and Ant-Man: Quantumania's disastrous performances, resulting in Marvel allegedly slowing down its slate of upcoming MCU movies . DC has also seen a slowing down of content following the tepid release of the last film in the SnyderVerse, Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, as James Gunn and Peter Safran prepare for their big reboot of the universe and a whole new release strategy.

The Merc with the Mouth’s third franchise outing is poised to be a significant success at the box office, not only because it will have less competition in theaters but also because of the Real Steel alum's high-profile return. After two decades and nine appearances, we will finally see the star suit up in the classic blue and yellow. We sure have come a long way since the days of X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

We can expect to see familiar faces such as Hugh Jackman and Reynolds in DP3, as well as returning cast members such as Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Rob Delaney as Peter and Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead. Moreover, Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen will join the cast as franchise newcomers.

There has also been speculation about the potential return of Daredevil's Jennifer Garner as Elektra and the inclusion of Taylor Swift in the MCU. If you still need to get excited about the upcoming Wade Wilson and Logan cross-universe team-up, no shortage of rumors should do the trick. Yet, for some, like myself, Hugh Jackman's impressive veins have them pumped up for the upcoming release.

Make sure to catch Deadpool 3 in theaters on July 26, 2024! While you wait, catch up on Wolverine’s previous big-screen appearances by streaming X-Men movies with a Disney+ subscription.