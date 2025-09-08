Mark Ruffalo Breaks Silence On Rumored Spider-Man: Brand New Day Role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly treating fans to new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will finally bring Tom Holland's character back to the MCU. There's also rumors that Mark Ruffalo's Hulk will play a role, and now he's finally broken his silence on that idea.

What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is very limited, but production has been underway. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been wondering about Peter Parker's future, especially after the twist ending of No Way Home. Ruffalo recently spoke to THR about his reported role in the blockbuster, and how hyped he is to potentially work with Jon Bernthal. In his words:

If I’m doing that — which the rumors are that I am, once I get a script, I’ll know it’s real — but I love him and we have a common friend in Lena Dunham, believe it or not, (laughs) who just adores him.

Well, now I'm confused. Because if Ruffalo doesn't even have a script for Spider-Man 4 is he actually going to appear? Marvel security is crazy about scripts, but since Brand New Day has been seen filming exterior shots, I would have assumed the Poor Things actor would at least have read his role. For now I'm going to hold out hope that Hulk/ Bruce Banner gets included in the forthcoming blockbuster.

Of course, it's possible that the 13 Going on 30 icon is simply lying to guard spoilers. Ruffalo famously spoiled the end of Infinity War, and he and Tom Holland are arguably the most notorious of the Marvel stars for spilling the beans. So perhaps he's simply telling a fib about the script.

Later in the same interview, Ruffalo went on to share how hyped he is to collaborate with Bernthal, who recently returned to the MCU as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again. As he put gushed:

I can’t wait to work with him, he’s so funny and he’s such a great actor. He plays that character like nobody else. I’m really excited to meet him, I’ve never met him!

Honestly, relatable. Bernthal has had a long and varied resume, including his acclaimed tenures on The Walking Dead and the MCU. Ruffalo also name dropped his friendship and collaboration with Lena Dunham, who directed Bernthal in 2022's Sharp Stick. Given how much respect Ruffalo has for him, I'd love to see Frank Castle and Bruce Banner interact in the new Spider-Man movie. Make it happen, Kevin Feige!

(Image credit: Marvel Television)

Back in June it was confirmed that Jon Bernthal would play The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, marking his first time going from TV to film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For years fans have wanted to see more street-level heroes on the big screen, and that's exactly what we'll be getting. Let's just hope that Hulk is there for the fun too.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters July 31st of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get more information about Mark Ruffalo's role sooner rather than later.