Is Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Done? Even Sam Raimi Doesn’t Sound So Sure

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth in the entertainment industry, with the last decade and change turning it into a well-oiled machine. Following the wild success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are eager to see more upcoming superhero movies , especially Doctor Strange’s upcoming sequel. But is The Multiverse of Madness done? Even director Sam Raimi doesn’t sound so sure.

Audiences were thrilled to learn that the legendary Sam Raimi would be joining the MCU with Doctor Strange 2. There’s been reports of some serious reshoots for the movie, which is fairly standard for such big blockbusters. Raimi was recently asked if Benedict Cumberbatch’s second solo movie was done filming, to which he said:

I wish I knew the answer to that question. I think we’re done, but we just cut everything. We’re just starting to test the picture and we’ll find out if there’s anything that’s got to be picked up. If something’s unclear or another improvement I can make in this short amount of time left, I’ll do it. One thing I know about the Marvel team is they won’t stop. They’ll keep pushing it until it’s as close to being great as it could.

Well, there you have it. The short answer is that Sam Raimi is still waiting to see if there’s adequate footage to bring Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to theaters. And with a number of months left until the release, Marvel Studios will seemingly use that time to conduct more reshoots if necessary.

Sam Raimi’s comments to Variety shows just how methodically the powers that be at Marvel Studios approach each new release. Doctor Strange 2 has a ton of anticipation behind it, thanks to its connection to various projects like WandaVision. And as such, they need to make sure the theatrical cut is pitch perfect before releasing it to the masses.

As previously mentioned, reshoots are a regular part of producing a massive blockbuster like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But some fans are still triggered by the concept, especially after Justice League was so greatly altered during them. Luckily this is another situation entirely, and Sam Raimi seems entirely calm and satisfied with his experience within the MCU.

Narratively, it seems like Doctor Strange 2 could go about anywhere, and there have already been some wild rumors swirling . In the first teaser we saw the first glimpse at new hero America Chavez , as well as the return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Add in the seemingly evil Doctor Strange that pops up in the final moments, and there’s no telling what Sam Raimi is bringing to the table. But Olsen has teased that it’ll be the scariest installment in the MCU so far.