Karen Gillan Had A Sweet Reunion With Tom Hiddleston And Other Stars And I Wish I Could Have Been A Fly On The Wall

Actress Karen Gillan has a long resume of both TV and film projects, but she's perhaps most synonymous with playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order saw as the Blue Meanie's layers peeled back, making her a fan favorite character. And while it's unclear if she'll return in an upcoming Marvel movie, Gillan had a sweet reunion with Tom Hiddleston and other stars. And I so wish I could have been a fly on the wall.

While the entire MCU can be re-watched with a Disney+ subscription, the actors often go long amounts of time before seeing each other. That's why when Karen Gillan posted on Instagram of her with some familiar faces, fans responded. You can check out a group photo below, which features her with Tom Hiddleston and Awkwafina, as well as execs Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito. Check it out for yourself below:

(Image credit: Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Well, I've got Marvel-related FOMO. This group of folks got together for a Hulu on Disney+ celebration, and I'm so curious about what kind of conversations were had. Perhaps Gillan could be preparing another appearance as Nebula after the ending of Guardians 3? We can only hope.

Some fans might wonder who the guy standing next to Karen Gillan in the group photo is. That's none other than comedian Nick Kocher, aka her husband. The pair got married in 2022, in a lovely Scottish event. Kocher is also featured in another image from the Disney+/Hulu event, check it out below:

(Image credit: Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Clearly plenty of laughs were had during this event, especially with comedians like Awkwafina in attendance. She and Karen Gillan worked together as part of the Jumanji 3 cast, but they haven't gotten to share any screen time in the MCU. At least, not yet.

Awkwafina joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, playing comedic relief Katy. She and Simu Liu had killer chemistry, but it's been unclear when we'll see those characters back on the big screen. But hopefully we get more information about Shang-Chi 2 as well as the future Avengers movies sooner rather than later.

As previously mentioned, fans are wondering whether or not we'll ever see Karen Gillan's Nebula again in the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gave the entire team their own happy ending. That includes Nebula, who left the team to help lead Knowhere with Drax and raise the children they rescued. While the final title card of the movie confirmed that Chris Pratt's Star-Lord would return sometime in the future, the rest of the team's fate is a mystery. And some fans want to see Gillan go to DC and play Poison Ivy.

