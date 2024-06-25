Following Loki And Thor: Love And Thunder, Jaimie Alexander Wants Sif To Team Up With A Powerful Cosmic Hero, And I’d Love To See This Happen
This would be great to see in the MCU.
Although Lady Sif was an important supporting character during the first two Thor movies and even appeared a couple times in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., she was nowhere to be seen during the events of 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. This was because Jaimie Alexander was too busy shooting the TV show Blindspot at the time, but she’s since reprised the role for a surprise cameo in the Loki Season 1 episode “The Nexus Event” and a minor appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, the 29th of the Marvel movies in order. Now the actress is determined for Sif to team up with a powerful cosmic hero next, and I’d love for wish to come true.
In addition to opening up about a deleted scene from Thor: Love and Thunder where Sif was drugged up while recovering from her arm being sliced off by Gorr the God Butcher, Jaimie Alexander mentioned during her appearance at San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con (via @AgentsOfFandom) that she’s been trying to she’s interested in starring in a TV show where her character and Beta Ray Bill would team up. She said:
Created by Walt Simonson for 1983’s The Mighty Thor #337, Beta Ray Bill is a Korbinite who was the first Marvel character outside of the Norse Gods who proved himself worthy enough of lifting Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. After a brief period where he wielded the hammer, Bill was given a new hammer called Stormbreaker by Odin, which was just as powerful as Mjolnir and allowed him to transform between his normal and superpowered forms. Since then, in addition to being one of Thor’s greatest allies, Bill has participated in various cosmic-related events in the Marvel Universe.
Beta Ray Bill has appeared animated projects like The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Planet Hulk, as well as some video games, but needless to say his profile would get a major boost if people with a Disney+ subscription saw him leading a TV show with Lady Sif. To be clear, this Sif/Beta Ray Bill series Jaimie Alexander has pitched isn’t on the slate of upcoming Marvel TV shows, but it would certainly be another good way to expand the MCU’s cosmic side. In fact, aside from the untitled Nova show, this sounds like it’d be the most promising small screen MCU project set in outer space, though Bill’s hammer would need to be renamed since Stormbreaker is already the name of the axe Thor forged in Avengers: Infinity War.
Whether this Sif/Beta Ray Bill series gets off the ground or not, Alexander later said in the panel that Lady Sif is “probably one of the most favorite characters I’ve ever played,” and that she’ll “keep playing her until I can’t anymore.” Outside of this pitch, our best chance of seeing her reprise to the now-one-armed character would likely be in Thor 5, though I could also envision her getting involved in Avengers 5 or Avengers: Secret Wars.
We’ll have to wait and see if an MCU return is in the actress’ future, but for now, remember that this franchise will next deliver Deadpool & Wolverine to the masses on July 26.
