Marvel's Joe Locke Recalls How He Totally Tried To Sneak Onto The Thunderbolts* Set, And I Love This Level Of Fandom

Spoilers for Agatha All Along lies ahead, so read on accordingly.

A fresh crop of young actors is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and what sets them apart from some of their veteran screen partners is that they grew up with the franchise. Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani and Doctor Strange’s Xochitl Gomez are such stars. Another person who falls into that category is Joe Locke, who plays Teen/Billy Kaplan on Agatha All Along. In fact, the actor is such a big fan that at one point, he tried to sneak onto the set of the upcoming Thunderbolts* and, as a fellow fan, I totally appreciate that level of fandom.

While doing press for the latest MCU-set show, the Heartstopper star was asked about his favorite film in the continuity. He went on to reveal that the one he enjoys the most is 2021’s Black Widow, which features a deep dive into the character of Natasha Romanoff. The Scene Stealers podcast co-host then pointed out how great Florence Pugh (who plays Yelena Belova) is in the film and expressed his excitement for her return as a member of the Thunderbolts* cast . That’s when the British actor recalled his attempt to enter the set:

They started filming that just after we finished. So I was like – one day they were on the same set as us, so I was trying to sneak up on the sets. They were like, ‘Go away, go away!’ And I was like, ‘What, I just want to have a look.’

Honestly, he’s just like me because, if I’d been in proximity to the set, I’d have totally tried to get a peek as well. Security for these particular productions, of course, is notoriously tight, and even franchise stars aren’t necessarily granted access to certain material. Nevertheless, I totally appreciate Joe Locke’s love of the franchise and eagerness to learn more about one of the many upcoming Marvel movies on the slate. What I also love is that young Locke truly gets to live out many MCU fans’ dream, which he also discussed in the YouTube clip:

[It’s] incredible. It feels like very ‘pinch me’ and not really real. I feel like… it’s every kid’s dream. So living it…

More on Marvel movies (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Marvel Movies In Order: How To Watch The MCU By Release Date And Chronologically

The Emmy nominee has certainly made his mark on the franchise thus far, as he emerged as a fan favorite due to his turn as Billy Kaplan – a reincarnation of Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s son, Billy Maximoff. That major “Teen” reveal had fans freaking out and for good reason, because the rising actor absolutely crushed it. His tenure in this franchise is seemingly just beginning, as Billy appears poised to play a significant role moving forward. So chances are that, at some point, the Sweeney Todd alum might find himself on the other side of a situation involving a closed Marvel set.

As the Thunderbolts* trailer suggests, this film could be one of the MCU’s most bombastic entries yet. It’s set to bring together Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, John Walker and a host of other antiheroes, who will complete covert missions. The Jake Schreier-helmed flick should be exciting, and I’m excited to see what it offers. And, if Joe Locke is the fan that I think he is, I’m sure he’ll be seated in a theater to watch it following his failed attempt to visit the set.

MCU devotees can look forward to seeing Thunderbolts* when it opens in theaters on May 2 as part of the 2025 movie schedule . In the meantime, check out Joe Locke’s performance as Billy Kaplan by streaming Agatha All Along using a Disney+ subscription .