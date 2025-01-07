Marvel’s Sebastian Stan Reacts To Robert Downey Jr. And Chris Evans Returning To The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always adding new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Thunderbolts*, which will bring together a motley crew of antiheroes and villains from the shared universe's history. Actor Sebastian Stan will once again play Bucky, and as someone who has been around since Phase One, he shared thoughts about Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans returning to the shared universe.

What we know about Thunderbolts* is limited, but fans are definitely excited to see how its group of characters interact with each other. Sebastian Stan is just one familiar face in the Thunderbolts* cast, although he's had the longest run in the MCU out of everyone involved. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the 42 year-old actor addressed fellow OGs like RDJ and Evans being brought back in new roles. In his words:

I think what I appreciate is that there’s always an open way of thinking. [Marvel Studios] don’t shut themselves down or put themselves in any pocket. They just want to keep exploring, and that’s what I think leads to great, better movies.

There you have it. It sounds like Stan is giving credit to the creatives of Marvel Studios for always making new creative choices. While Avengers: Endgame killed Tony Stark and gave Steve Rogers a happy ending, that doesn't meant they completely wrote out Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. And indeed, fans are hyped about RDJ returning as Doctor Doom in the next two Avengers movies.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but fans are eager to see how Downey will portray a villainous variant of Tony Stark. The Oscar-winning actor was the face of the MCU for years, taking a huge risk with the first Iron Man movie. And while there have been some recent box office bombs, fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are seemingly hyped to have the OG Marvel star back in the game.

It would have been easy for Marvel Studios to completely write off the OG Avengers whose contracts ended with Endgame. After all, in the movie The Russo Brothers brought endings to characters like Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow. But since we're in the multiverse anything is possible, and it's easy for the actors to return as variants without sullying the legacy of their original ending. Just look at Chris Evans, who got to be a foul-mouthed Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World, which will arrive in theaters on February 14th. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies this year.