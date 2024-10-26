Paul Bettany Shared His Thoughts On Agatha All Along, And It's Making Me Even More Excited For His Vision Show

Agatha All Along continues to be a blast of an MCU series that's perfect for the Halloween season. However, I’m also starting to look forward to another upcoming Marvel TV show that spins off of WandaVision, because Paul Bettany gearing up for his Vision show! In fact, the actor recently shared his thoughts about Agatha All Along and updated fans on his series' place in development, and now my anticipation for his return has gone way up.

Paul Bettany attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Tom Hanks movie, Here, on Friday. While there, he shared these words about Agatha All Along with THR:

I love it. I love it and I’m so proud of [showrunner] Jac Schaeffer and I am going to watch again because there’s so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution.

How cool is it that Paul Bettany is using that good ol' Disney+ subscription to watch Agatha All Along like the rest of us and getting inspired by Kathryn Hahn leading her own Marvel series?

Of course, the actor worked very closely with the Agatha Harkness actress on WandaVision, which introduced her character, and Jac Schaeffer, who created both WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Now, as the new Disney+ series dives deeper into the world of Marvel witches, the actor already has it on his list to rewatch ahead of having his own triumphant MCU return.

Bettany also shared that he and Team Marvel are “cooking up something” that he’s “really excited about.” While he wouldn’t “reveal more,” because “snitches end up in ditches,” he did say that he had the project on his calendar to begin shooting next year.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

For the Vision series, we know that Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas will be behind it , and all sorts of artificial intelligence from the MCU will join Paul Bettany’s character. It was announced earlier this year that James Spader’s Ultron will return for the show and another report suggested that two other surprising characters are coming back as well : James D'Arcy will allegedly return as Edwin Jarvis after playing the role in Agent Carter alongside Kerry Condon’s F.R.I.D.A.Y.

We first heard about a Vision series moving forward in 2022 under the title Vision Quest – which has since been changed to an unknown title. However, Vision Quest was the name of a short story arc from the West Coast Avengers comic book. It involved Vision being disassembled and rebuilt as a completely white version of himself, without his former memories, and this happened to some degree at the end of WandaVision. So, we can ascertain the series will pick up after the 2020 series’ ending.

The white Vision was last seen flying off after seemingly getting his memories back. We could see the series then being about Vision going on a “quest” for either his own identity or in search of Wanda Maximoff. Considering Schaeffer told CinemaBlend she “flat out can't answer” when we asked about Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda returning on Agatha All Along, I have hope that a Vision series could reunite my favorite MCU couple.

Either way, it’s so great to hear Paul Bettany’s enthusiasm for returning as Vision. Honestly, 2026 can’t come quick enough.