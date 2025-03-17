Paul Rudd Offers Cryptic Update On MCU Return For Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars (And He's Much Better At This Than Tom Holland)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always keeping fans on their toes, thanks to content being released in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Said fandom is always looking forward to the upcoming Marvel movies, and that's certainly the case when it comes to The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Paul Rudd recently played coy when asked if he was appearing as Ant-Man, and he's much better at this than Tom Holland.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will know that Holland has been known for revealing spoilers. Of course, he's not alone; Mark Ruffalo literally spoiled the end of Infinity War. Rudd is seemingly smarter than this, and he played it cool when asked by Collider about his possible appearance in the next two Avengers flicks. In his words:

As far as the Russos, they have my number. They know where I'm at, and that's all I can say. I don't really know how to play these things.

There you have. Paul Rudd doesn't not sound like he's hiding something, but he was also careful to not actually reveal anything. Instead, he seems down to play Scott Lang in whatever story the Russos are planning. And considering their work together in Endgame, there's seemingly already trust there.

Not much is known about what the Russo Brothers are cooking up with the next two Avengers movies, but they're expected to be massive, multiversal stories. And since there have been some box office bombs like The Marvels, the pressure is on for these crossover events to revive fan interest in the shared universe as a whole.

Luckily, there are already a number of major factors going for these titles already. To start, Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as the villainous Doctor Doom broke the internet, and is sure to get butts in seats. It was also reported that Chris Evans will be back, although which version of his character will be in the adventure remains to be unseen. Of course, moviegoers want to see a full cast list, and know which heroes will appear (and presumably come to blows).

While Paul Rudd was noticeably absent from Infinity War, Ant-Man was major presence and low key saved the world during Endgame. The Time Heist was his idea, starting the mission to assemble the Infinity Stones and snap everyone back into existence after five years.

It should be interesting to see what Ant-Man's future in the MCU looks like. Because while Rudd is endlessly charismatic, his threequel Quantumania failed to make money at the box office, and was one of many disappointments that have hit theaters since Endgame. So fans are curious to see if he'll get any more solo movies, or if Scott Lang will instead just appear in crossover projects like The Avengers.

Captain America: Brave New World is still in theaters now and the MCU will follow suit with Thunderbolts* on May 5th as pat of the 2025 movie release list. But we seemingly shouldn't expect a surprise appearance by Rudd.