Punisher OG Thomas Jane Responds To Rumors That He Was Up For Deadpool And Reveals What He Thinks About Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle
Could we have seen Thomas Jane's Punisher in Deadpool & Wolverine?
There were so many rumors regarding possible cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine that it was close to impossible that all of them were actually true. We knew that some of the rumors would likely turn out to be accurate, but the surprises in the film were not that there were appearances by previous Marvel movie characters, but which ones they turned out to be.
We saw Jennifer Garner as Electra, but not Taylor Swift as Dazzler. We got Channing Tatum as Gambit but not Daniel Radcliffe as an alternate Wolverine. Some were likely hoping certain cameo rumors were true only to be disappointed, including any fans of previous Punisher movies.
Did Thomas Jane’s Punisher Almost Appear In Deadpool and Wolverine?
Three different actors have played Frank Castle, The Punisher, before the MCU’s Jon Bernthal, including Thomas Jane, who was one of the actors rumored to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. That didn’t happen, and it wasn’t because Jane turned down the chance. When The Direct recently asked him if he was ever contacted about appearing in the film, the actor simply said…
Deadpool & Wolverine did include a recast version of The Russian, who appeared as part of Cassandra Nova's army of villainous henchmen, but no Punisher appeared to take him down. As a fan of Thomas Jane’s The Punisher movie, I was a little bummed that he didn’t appear, as I feel it doesn’t get the attention it should.
However, it isn’t a shock that Jane wasn’t asked. We learned that even Halle Berry was never actually asked to return as Storm, which seemed like a much more likely cameo.
What Does Thomas Jane Think About Jon Bernthal’s Punisher
But if Thomas Jane had been asked to play Frank Castle again, would he have done it? He’s not specifically questioned about this, but it doesn’t sound like Jane has much of a desire to return to the role. He says his performance was a bit of a “stretch,” and that current and future actor playing this character, Jon Bernthal, really is the best Punisher, so Marvel doesn’t need him to come back. Jane explained…
As much as I do enjoy Thomas Jane’s Punisher, I can’t argue that Jon Bernthal is probably the best in the role that we’ve ever had. He’s set to return to the part as part of the Daredevil: Born Again cast, so the MCU doesn’t need another Frank Castle.
