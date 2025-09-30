'Not This Again': The Russo Brothers Posted A Cryptic Avengers: Doomsday Set Photo, And Fans Are Getting Deja Vu

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is definitely Avengers: Doomsday, especially since The Russo Brothers are back behind the camera. The filmmakers recently posted a cryptic photo from the set, and fans are having big reactions because it's almost identical to the tease for Endgame. Let's break it down.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, and fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are having a serious case of deja vu right now. Namely because of the filmmakers' cryptic post on Instagram, which seriously resembled a set photo they shared years ago. You can check out the new photo below:

How delightfully cryptic. Moviegoers out there are collectively squinting to see what clues about Doomsday can be gleaned from this photo. And in it we see the shape of an A and the shape of an X, possibly hinting at the long-awaited crossover of The Avengers and the X-Men.

Fans will recall that a similar post was shared by The Russo Brothers years ago. In fact, the comments section is filled with moviegoers clocking this fact. Some responses read:

NOT THIS AGAIN 😫 - palomaordaz

Cooked again like 2019 👾🔥 - sarthakk.fr_

Is that Tobey Maguire???????? - thecinematicuniverse

GUY'S REMEMBER THEY DID THE SAME THING WITH ENDGAME BTW🤓🤓 - itzstark_am

Let the Marvel conspiracy theories begin - domhecht

For those who don't remember, the previous post by The Russo Brothers back in 2018. Another black and white cryptic set photo was shared, which fans also dissected for clues about Endgame. You can check out the OG post below:

Fans surmised that this set photo actually spelled the world Endgame, which as we know was the title of their last Avengers movie. So what are they teasing with the more recent Doomsday set photo? As previously mentioned, some folks think all that the shape of the A and various X's mean that Earth's Mightiest Heroes will be coming to blows with the cast of the X-Men movies. We'll just have to wait for concrete information as the blockbuster slowly inches closer to its December 2026 release.

