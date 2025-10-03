Marvel Rumor Reveals When We'll Allegedly See First Avengers: Doomsday Footage (And It's Sooner Than I Thought)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt, the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will bring entire teams of superheroes together against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Now we have an idea of when we might see the movie's first footage, and it's sooner than I'd thought.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, but that hasn't stopped the hype from steadily building. There are tons of rumors and theories about what filmmakers The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves, but when will official answers come? A rumor from scooper Daniel Richtman (via SuperheroHype) claims that the first teaser will accompany the theatrical release of Avatar: Fire and Ash. So it seems like we may be seeing the first footage this December.

This is unconfirmed at the time of writing this story, so we might want to take the rumor with a grain of salt for the time being. But it would stand to reason that Disney would want to get as many eyes on the Doomsday teaser as possible. And given the wild popular of the Avatar franchise, it tracks that the studio would pair these two titles.

What we know about Avatar: Fire and Ash is also quite limited, but anticipation for James Cameron's threequel is high. The Way of Water's box office haul showed that audiences are still invested in the Na'vi, and smart money says that lightning will strike a third time for the forthcoming blockbuster. As such, a ton of moviegoers will potentially see the first glance at Avengers: Doomsday in the process. If the rumors are true, I definitely won't be missing the trailers ahead of our return to Pandora.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

As previously mentioned, the hype surrounding the next Avengers movie is serious high. The Doomsday cast announcement confirmed a huge ensemble, with entire teams of heroes set to collide. Namely the Avengers, the Thunderbolts aka New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and even the OG stars of the X-Men movies. Exactly how they will interact remains to be seen, although the Thunderbolts* credits scene indicated that they will come face to face with the Fantastic Four during the movie's runtime.

Because there so many questions about Doomsday, fans have been filling in the blanks with rumors and theories about what might go down. Hopefully this means there's enough fan interest that the next Avengers movie will do well. The Russo Brothers have some big shoes to fill after Endgame became the highest grossing movie of all time.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. But first up is Avatar: Fire and Ash, which will be released on December 19th of this year. Hopefully we actually get a Marvel teaser accompanying the blockbuster.