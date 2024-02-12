Ryan Reynolds Had A Hilarious Response After The Deadpool 3 Trailer Dropped, And It Seems To Be A Nod At Those NSFW Dune Popcorn Buckets

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, with a constant stream of movie content and shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie coming down the line is Deadpool & Wolverine. The trailer for Deadpool 3 premiered during at the Super Bowl, and Ryan Reynolds had a hilarious response that seemingly references Dune's NSFW popcorn buckets. Because of course.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, so fans were thrilled to finally see the first footage from the blockbuster. The trailer showed what Wade Wilson is joining the MCU in a big way, with ties to both Loki and the X-Men franchise. Ryan Reynolds tweeted a funny response while sharing the movie's poster, offering:

Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket. pic.twitter.com/uzlY1cEB9ZFebruary 11, 2024 See more

Ryan Reynolds is known for his quit wit and sense of humor, and smart money says he's going to have more A+ commentary as the marketing campaign for Deadpool & Wolverine kicks it into high gear. And now I really do wonder if the movie will get its own popcorn bucket, possibly with the title characters in tow.

Excitement surrounding the threequel has been steadily building for months now, and that should only increase now that we've finally been given the first footage. The cast of Deadpool 3 is stacked, and the teaser trailer featured faces new and old. Although there are still countless rumors about the project.

Deadpool & Wolverine is joining the MCU during the Multiverse Saga, and clearly they're leaning hard into that concept. The footage reveled that Wade Wilson's time traveling during Deadpool 2's ending has gotten him in trouble with the Time Variant Authority, who we all know from Loki. And he's seemingly going to need to help save the entire universe as a result, with a little help from Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

While Deadpool 3's first teaser gave us some answers, the studio is still keeping its cards to the chest. Namely in the way it handled Logan, who was noticeably absent until the trailer's final moments. But since his name is in the title, smart money says Wolverine is going to be a seriously large role in this forthcoming blockbuster.

Fans are eager to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud play out on the big screen, and it certainly seems like it's going to be a bloody affair. With an R-rating and two violent (healing) title characters, I've got to assume that some limbs might be lost throughout its mysterious runtime.

Not only are Reynolds and Jackman good friends, but that duo is also very close with Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy. And this chemistry should presumably result in a fun theatrical experience.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters July 26th. While we wait for more footage, check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.