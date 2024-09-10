While the MCU is always growing thanks to content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription, it's had varying levels of success in recent years. Luckily Deadpool & Wolverine broke records, and has continued to make money at the box office. Ryan Reynolds just revealed one fan-favorite Deadpool variant now has a permanent display, and I could use a whole museum of these.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were treated to a number of cameos and easter eggs in Deadpool 3, as well as a massive group of variants in the final battle against Logan and Wade. One of those variants was a nod to Ryan Reynolds' soccer club Wrexham Association Football Club, and Ryan Reynolds' IG post showed that it's living permanently at the stadium. Check it out below:

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) A photo posted by on

From the pose to the suit itself, this is pretty damn cool. And since the costume team of Deadpool & Wolverine had to make so many variant suits, while not display more of them in this way? Give me a Museum-pool, you cowards!

The cast of Deadpool 3 ended up with a ton of variants of Wade Wilson, lovingly named the Deadpool Corps. While the trailers showed off Lady Deadpool, information and images of other variants are still coming out. And that includes the Wrexham version.

As previously mentioned information about the Deadpool Corps. are still coming out weeks after the threequel's debut in theaters. We got to see concept art of a variant of Deadpool with Wolverine's claws, as well as a female Juggernaut that didn't make it into the film. And who could forget Dogpool and Babypool?

This existence and display of the Wrexham Deadpool variant is just the latest example of how Ryan Reynolds' point of view is all over this beloved franchise. Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud truly sung on screen, especially thanks to Wolverine's disdain for the Merc with a Mouth. And after just how critically and financially successful Deadpool & Wolverine has been, I'm eager to see what comes next for the pair of heroes.

After Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels bombed at the box office, there's been some concern about the longtime viability of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So after Deadpool & Wolverine returned the shared universe to its former glory, fans are assuming they'll factor heavily into upcoming Marvel movies. Exactly when is a total mystery right now, with Kevin Feige and company keeping their cards close to the chest. Still, fans like myself are hoping they might appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which will be the next big crossover event.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World, which likely will be a much more contained story. While we wait for more information, check the 2025 movie release dates.