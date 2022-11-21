Ryan Reynolds Reveals Details On Scrapped Deadpool Project And Why It Didn’t See The Light Of Day

The Christmas musical Spirited marked the first-time audiences have seen Ryan Reynolds sing and dance on screen. Of course, Reynolds isn’t afraid to try different things as an actor. Doing the musical film allowed him to star in a Christmas movie since 2005’s Just Friends. All the holiday joy made him reminisce over a potential movie that never came to be. The 46 year-old actor revealed some details on a scrapped Deadpool project and why it never saw the light of day.

The Hollywood A-lister has been promoting the Christmas musical movie (currently available through an Apple TV subscription). With fans eagerly anticipating Deadpool 3, the subject came up while being interviewed by Big Issue. Upon discussing which of his movies would get the musical treatment, Reynolds spoke about a Christmas movie starring the Merc with a Mouth that never happened.

I would love to see a song and dance number in a Deadpool movie. Four years ago [Deadpool co-writers] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made. Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So, one day.

A Deadpool Christmas movie? That sounds like the next big Disney+ (or theatrical) release. Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (premiering on Disney+ November 25) shows the streamer is primed for more superhero holiday content. Viewers already got a preview of what the character might look like in a movie musical through the “Ashes” music video. Reynolds wasn’t in the video but did show audiences the Marvel character is ready for a musical adaptation. Seeing the Merc with a Mouth breaking out into a song-and-dance number would be too farfetched given how madcap and chaotic his world is.

If a holiday movie doesn’t happen, maybe Reynolds and co. could include a surprise one in Deadpool 3. With Hugh Jackman on board as Wolverine, it would be nice to see the two actors do a full musical number as Jackman has proven time and time again, he’s a true song-and-dance man whether on the Oscars stage or Broadway. He even gave the The Adam Project actor some advice on doing a musical, including Spirited’s dancing scenes that stuck with Reynolds.

Despite the fun had by Ryan Reynolds and co., Spirited has received mixed reviews with many critics calling out the long runtime and storyline, including CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes. Fans might have to wait a bit for Reynolds’ return as Deadpool following his much-needed break. Deadpool 3 won’t hit theaters until November 8, 2024, after Marvel had to reshuffle its movie slate. In the meantime, check out what new movies have yet to premiere in 2022.