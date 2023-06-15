Scarlett Johansson Jokes About How Samuel L. Jackson Will Probably Respond When He Finds Out His MCU Co-Star Is The Highest Grossing

Before Scarlett Johansson donned the iconic Black Widow suit for the first time in 2010’s Iron Man 2 (a role she initially lost to Emily Blunt) she lost hope in her acting career . Fast forward 13 years, and the actress has ascended as one of the highest-grossing performers ever . In a recent interview, the MCU alum delved into her latest cinematic venture, the much-anticipated Wes Anderson film Asteroid City, while also reflecting on her monumental achievement. The actress joked that she would probably get a text or two from her Avengers co-star, Samuel L. Jackson .

Scarlett Johansson, in her recent appearance on CBS Mornings , gracefully tackled questions regarding her rise in starpower and attaining the prestigious title. In true Johansson style, she answered with a delightful blend of humility and wit. Engaging with the hosts, she playfully quipped:

I'm pretty sure I'm going to get some text message from Sam Jackson that'll be like, 'No, no, no, no.’

She acknowledges the remarkable career of her fellow superhero movies co-star, and the talented 38-year-old artist expressed her thoughts on Sam Jackson’s place on the highest-grossing list. She continued:

I think he's the number one, oh I guess I'm the maybe [number one] actress.

​​As of 2023, The Numbers reports that Samuel L. Jackson claims the top spot among the highest-grossing actors of all time. With his notable roles in Star Wars movies, some of the best Marvel movies , and many other successful projects, his position is no surprise. On the other hand, when it comes to the highest-grossing actress, that title belongs to Scarlett Johansson. Her impressive filmography of 33 movies has amassed a staggering $14.52 billion at the box office.

Before her iconic role as Natasha "Black Widow" Romanoff in Iron Man 2, Johansson had not starred in a film that grossed over $100 million domestically. However, her esteemed reputation as one of the most sought-after actors of her generation set her apart. Notable credits include voicing Kaa in Disney's live-action remake of The Jungle Book and portraying Ash in Sing and its sequel. Johansson's illustrious career extends beyond box office records, solidifying her as one of cinema's most successful figures. Interestingly, she surpasses her co-star Tom Hanks in terms of box-office success. In a lighthearted response, when asked if she plans to mention this to Hanks, she humorously quipped, "I think I'm gonna start doing that." You can check out Johansson’s delightfully charming interview in the video below:

It's worth noting that many actors on the highest-grossing list owe their success to Avengers: Endgame, which happens to be their highest-earning film. Given that this 2019 blockbuster holds the record as the biggest money maker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and considering the franchise's immense popularity , it's not surprising.