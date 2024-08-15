‘Heroin In Your Eyeballs.’ See The Moment Hugh Jackman Got Choked Up Seeing Deadpool And Wolverine For The First Time

Of all the upcoming Marvel movies that we'd been expecting for years, few have been as anticipated as the one we just got. Deadpool & Wolverine already hit $1 billion and is now one of the biggest movies of the year. Audiences love it, and that love extends to the people who made the film, who are quite proud of their work. Hugh Jackman recently dropped a video showing the moments after he had seen the film for the first time, and it’s quite something to see.

The actor has been continually blown away by the movie. We saw Jackman's reaction to seeing just one fight scene, but his reaction to the whole movie is something else. In the video posted to Instagram, we see Jackman and director Shawn Levy in a screening room, immediately following what appears to be the actor's first time seeing the completed movie. Jackman is almost speechless, clearly thrilled with what he has just seen. He has trouble saying anything, beyond calling the film “Heroin in your eyeballs” which is quite the metaphor. Check it out.

Director Shawn Levy is just as excited. He’s very obviously thrilled that Jackman likes the final product. At this moment, likely some time before the film was released, all a director can hope for is that the people who made the movie with him are happy with his work. Rest assured, Jackman is certainly thrilled.

Hugh Jackman says he wants to see the movie with an audience, because he knows, in this moment, they’ll love what they see. The box office results certainly bear that out. The film has been number one at the domestic box office for three weekends in a row, a feat only matched this year by Inside Out 2, the only movie of 2024 to have a bigger global box office take, both movies have crossed the billion-dollar mark.

Deadpool & Wolverine is full of action and mature humor, just like fans expect. It gave fans many of the Marvel cameos that had been rumored for years. The movie was also full of a surprising amount of heart, acting as a sort of finale for the entire Fox/Marvel era via the post-credits. Considering how important Hugh Jackman was to that, a fact that was literally part of the plot of the new movie, it surely meant a lot to him. We're still not sure if we're truly saying goodbye to Wolverine (again) but if we are, this wasn't a terrible way to go.

Following a look at the end of the process, Jackman posted a short video of where he was at the beginning of Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s certainly interesting to contrast these two moments and think about everything that happened in between.

On his first day of filming, he says he knew he was about to go on the ride of his life. Based on the way he looked at the end, I’m not sure he really had any idea just what this experience would mean.