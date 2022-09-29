Shawn Levy Just Shared A Casting Photo With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman, And It’s Already A Classic

There is already a lot of excitement for the recently announced Deadpool 3, which brings back Ryan Reynolds to reprise the title character. In a hilarious announcement video, Reynolds revealed Hugh Jackman will be joining him in the much-anticipated threequel for another round as Wolverine. We already know this will be absolutely hilarious with as much action and hilarious moments as the first two Deadpool movies. Free Guy director Shawn Levy is also set to Deadpool 3, the the filmmaker shared an already classic photo of himself with the two actors.

Here we have Levy alongside Jackman and Reynolds, all smiling big on a couch and visibly very excited to be working on the project. Levy's funny caption proves he definitely understands the tone Deadpool 3 is going for, so he’s the perfect person to spearhead the project. Check out the legendary Instagram post below.

Shawn Levy was announced to be directing Deadpool 3 in March. He has previously worked with Reynolds on movies like Free Guy and The Adam Project, so the Welcome to Wrexham star certainly has trusts him with passion projects. Levy will be the third director to chronicle the popular anti-hero, with the previous Deadpool movies being respectively directed by Tim Miller and David Leitch. This will also be the first Deadpool film to officially be a part of the MCU, so Levy certainly has some big shoes to fill.

Development on Deadpool 3 has been a long process, and recently the writers of the film admitted to difficulties bringing together Fox and Disney’s superhero worlds. The merger between the two companies allowed for the title character to enter the MCU, and there is a lot of lore to balance, especially with Hugh Jackman coming back as Wolverine. There was previously a lot of speculation if doing so would be possible, but as Reynolds recently explained, Logan taking place in 2029 allowed for Jackman to canonically be involved with Deadpool 3. Jackman previously announced his retirement from the role, but evidently he changed his mind.

I, for one, am very excited to see what Shawn Levy’s vision for the film will be. I’m sure they will all have a blast working on the project together. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have a hilarious fictional “feud,” so I’m hoping they will play up during the marketing for the film. We will probably be seeing lots of them together within the upcoming months. Deadpool also referenced Jackman’s Wolverine many times in the previous two films, and I hope the endless gag continues in the third installment. Fans are already speculating what these three may have in store and can’t wait for more details to be revealed.

Deadpool 3 isn’t set to premiere until September 6, 2024, so it will be a while before we see this dynamic duo on the big screen. In the meantime, Disney+ subscribers can stream both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 ahead of the release of the third film.