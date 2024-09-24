Shawn Levy Does Not Really Enjoy When People Act Like Deadpool And Wolverine Cameos Were For 'Shock And Awe' Only
Deadpool 3 had lots of cameos, but not just for the fun of it.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be wildly popular, thanks to projects released in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most recent movie to arrive is Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office. The movie featured plenty of exciting MCU cameos, but they weren't included just for kicks. And it turns out that Levy does not really enjoy when people act like Deadpool 3 cameos were for "shock and awe" only. Let's break it down.
The cast of Deadpool & Wolverine ended up including a number of surprise characters, mostly from 20th Century Fox's properties like X-Men, Blade, Fantastic Four, and Daredevil. Each of these appearances made an impact, including Channing Tatum's Gambit. During a recent conversation with The New York Times, Levy explained his approach to the cameos, saying:
Points were made. There was a deep pool of characters to pull from for Deadpool & Wolverine, particularly given how long the X-Men movies ran in theaters. But Levy was going for quality not quantity, and wanted to honor the legacy of a handful of names from before 20th Century Fox's acquisition by Disney.
Fans spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, but those same moviegoers likely also watched the superhero projects that preceded it. And in addition to bringing back characters for one more fight in The Void, Deadpool 3's credits also paid tribute to the various individuals who made those Fox superhero movies possible. Later in that interview, Shawn Levy further explained how they assembled the motley crew of resisters to Cassandra Nova. In his words:
In the end it really did feel like Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds assembled the right amount of legacy characters for Deadpool 3. Fans were also treated to Chris Evans' return as the Human Torch... even if he didn't last very long.
While saw variants of some other X-Men villains in Deadpool & Wolverine, they didn't really take center stage. Although it was fun to see them fight the good guys in the epic battle at Cassandra Nova's compound (aka a dead Ant-Man).
Deadpool & Wolverine is still in theaters now, and the next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.