Simu Liu Knows Shang-Chi Was A Win For Asian Representation On-Screen, Says Barbie Was A Win In A Totally Different Way
Simu Liu is making a great point.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Simu Liu is one of the biggest Asian actors working in Hollywood today. He has one of the most high-profile characters in Shang-Chi, Marvel’s martial arts hero, who is set to return to the big screen later this year as part of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. He was also part of one of the biggest box office hits in recent years with Barbie.
One of those movies was certainly a starring role, and the other was a much smaller supporting part where Liu wasn’t the focus, so one might think that he views one role as more important for his own career and Asian representation more broadly. However, the actor tells Style both roles were equally important to him because they showed the two different ways minority representation in film should be handled, he explained…
While having Simu Liu star in a major superhero blockbuster from Marvel, and telling the sort of story that we rarely see on screen, broke barriers -- barriers that needed breaking -- the other side of representation is simply casting Asian actors for roles where race doesn’t need to be a factor. Casting actors like Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa in Barbie was simply about the fact that a character inspired by a doll didn’t need to look a certain way.Article continues below
One might assume that using a multicultural cast of Kens in Barbie was an intentional decision, but Liu indicates that it wasn’t the case. He admits that he only auditioned for Barbie because he wanted to work with director Greta Gerwig, and while he might not have been the star of that movie, the fact that he was there was still important. Liu continued…
The fact that Simu Liu has taken such huge steps for Asian representation is great. Now we just need to see some others join him. Until then, it is wonderful that we’ll finally get to see him in the MCU again when Shang-Chi appears in Avengers: Doomsday. And then hopefully we can get that long-awaited Shang-Chi sequel off the ground.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.