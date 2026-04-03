Ken Jeong, Olivia Munn And More Had To Comment On Simu Liu's 'Sexually Arousing Experience' With His Wax Figure

The quality of celebrity wax figures can really be hit or miss. Sometimes you get amazing results, like Travis Barker, whose replica was so good that even sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian couldn’t tell wax from man. Others aren’t so lucky, like when Dwayne Johnson’s figure went viral for its savagely inaccurate skin tone. Marvel actor Simu Liu is the latest to be honored with sculptures from Madame Tussauds, and he seemed very, very happy, as he thanked the museum for what was apparently a “sexually arousing experience.”

Simu Liu is having quite the moment. In addition to getting engaged last year, he’s had a steady presence on our screens, with a big one hitting the 2026 movie calendar later this year in the MCU blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday. He had another reason to celebrate recently, as he attended the unveiling of two Madame Tussauds wax figures of himself, which he shared to Instagram with a candid message of gratitude to the museum:

A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu) A photo posted by on

OK, what in the world is going on with these Simu Liu figures? I actually feel like I need to touch them to make sure I’m not just looking at the Barbie actor standing amidst two of his clones. It’s one of those Tom Hiddleston situations, where the wax figure looks more like the actor than the actor himself.

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In that third slide, you can only tell the human from the replica from the outfits they’re wearing. I half expect to see Is It Cake?’s Mikey Day walk out with a knife.

I’m so happy for Simu Liu that he had such a positive experience with Madame Tussauds, but he certainly wasn’t the only celebrity speaking out in awe of the museum’s work. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Ming-Na Wen responded enthusiastically in the comments:

Tooo realistic!!! Wow! 👏👏🔥❤️

That sentiment was shared by Ken Jeong and others, who did not share their arousal level but still wrote:

Ken Jeong: 🔥🔥🔥🔥

🔥🔥🔥🔥 Arden Cho: Omg what’s happening! Hahaha 😂

Omg what’s happening! Hahaha 😂 Olivia Munn: That is crazy accurate.

That is crazy accurate. Karen Fukuhara: Wait these are so good

Wait these are so good Chrishell Stause: Ok they ate that 👏👏👏

The museum's artists used two of Simu Liu’s red carpet looks as inspiration for the wax figures. According to Madame Tussauds, Liu sported a powder-blue Versace suit to the Barbie premiere, and the figure depicting that outfit will be displayed at the Orlando location. The mulberry-suited figure, meanwhile, draws inspiration from Liu’s appearance at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. It will be housed in New York.

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Of all the Madame Tussauds wax figures we’ve seen of our favorite celebrities, these two might just be the most real-looking, in my opinion. Being able to see these at their respective museums will be a treat for fans as we wait for the release of the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday this December.