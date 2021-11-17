Listen To The Crowd’s Wild Reaction To Spider-Man: No Way Home’s New Trailer Debut

People have been so hyped to see the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home that you’d be forgiven for thinking the actual movie came out last night. Instead, there was a big fan event in L.A. so the new trailer could be shown off in style, and as you might expect, the fans in attendance went absolutely bonkers for everything they saw.

Trailers have always been a fun way to get a glimpse of an upcoming film but few movies have had quite the hype level surrounding them as Spider-Man: No Way Home. The rumors about what we might see had fans desperate to get a look at the film, and while they may not have seen what they were hoping to see, based on the video from Comicbook.com ., they were no less excited for what they got. Give this a look, and a listen.

If you haven’t actually seen the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home yet, this isn’t the best way to watch it, since you basically can’t hear half the things characters say over the screaming of the fans. Every time they see a character they recognize in the form of the various villains, there’s a new round of cheers. I have to imagine some of the fans missed some of what was going on.

Of course, conspicuous by their absence were any additional Spider-Man suits. While the prevailing sentiment is still that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear as their movie versions of Peter Parker in No Way Home, they were not to be seen in the trailer. Though there are already some that believe some of the shots we saw in this trailer will actually include them , but they were removed via CGI.

It’s certainly possible, as this is what happened with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the first Captain America: Civil War trailers , before Marvel Studios was ready to reveal the character. It seems the plan here is that, regardless of what fans may already know, the actual reveal is going to be held off for the movie itself.

And it’s not like there isn’t still plenty to dig into in the trailer we got. We get more from Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe, who are awesome. We get our first look at Jamie Foxx’s Electro and a shot of Lizard and Sandman. Even if everybody is wrong and Spider-Man: No Way Home is only going to include one Spider-Man it still looks like an awesome movie .

If this is how fans react to a movie’s trailer, we can only imagine how they’ll feel when the final movie is actually here. It’s just about one month away now. Will you be able to stand the wait?