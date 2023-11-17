Looks Like Steven Yeun’s Thunderbolts Character Was Accidentally Revealed, And I’m Hyped

Former The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming superhero flick The Thunderbolts. The Invincible star (which you can stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription ) might just be our guy suiting up as the Sentry if Robert Kirkman is to be believed. And I am beyond hyped!

In a recent chat between Kirkman and David Finch (via his YouTube ), where they delved into all things TWD, Invincible, and even tackled some fan questions, the bombshell dropped when Kirkman spilled the beans about Yeun's character in the upcoming Marvel movie . According to the legendary Image Comics partner, the Minari star gave him a ring after his MCU costume fitting. Here's what he said:

[Steven] called me, he went in for a costume fitting…I hope I’m not... I don’t think this is a spoiler, or anything that will get anybody in trouble. I don’t know, maybe, we’ll see. He told me, ‘Uh, I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.' He was at the costume fitting and was like ‘Aw crap, I forgot Invincible was yellow and blue!’

Since the announcement of the Mayhem actor joining the MCU in the already stacked Thunderbolts cast, fans have been speculating that he might be stepping into the shoes of Marvel Comics' Robert Reynolds, aka the Sentry.

(Image credit: Marvel)

In Marvel Comics' Sentry #1 (2000), we meet Robert Reynolds, a character with a fascinating story. Starting as an average middle-aged guy unaware of his superhero identity, the Sentry, Reynolds eventually uncovers his extraordinary powers. His journey involves encounters with famous Marvel heroes, a gritty origin tied to a meth addiction, and the revelation that his nemesis, the Void, is a darker part of himself. Despite joining the Avengers, Reynolds grapples with managing his different identities, resulting in gripping and intense plotlines. These complexities set the stage for a potentially captivating live-action MCU adaptation of his story.

Often considered Marvel's answer to DC's Superman, the Sentry and the Man of Steel share many powers like strength, flight, and invulnerability. What sets Reynolds apart is his villainous Void persona, adding a unique element to his character. While there are similarities between the two heroes, Reynolds brings enough differences to the table to give movie audiences something unique to get excited about.

Although Marvel Studios hasn't officially confirmed Yeun's role, creator Robert Kirkman's reveal will undoubtedly stir up fan speculation and excitement for the Invincible star's upcoming superhero role.

The 33rd installment in the Marvel movie chronological order , The Marvels, has hit theaters. However, disappointing box office performances have led to some Disney reshuffling release dates. Deadpool 3, initially set for May 3, 2024, now hits screens on July 26, 2024. This change pushes Captain America 4 to February 14, 2025, taking Blade's slot, with the Mahershala Ali-led reboot releasing on November 7, 2025. Thunderbolts will debut on July 25, 2025, moving from its initial 2024 movie schedule slot of December 20, 2024.