‘I Was Very Proud In That Moment’: The Sweet Way Marvel’s Elizabeth Olsen Realized Scarlet Witch Was A Big Deal

Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff has to be one of the most complicated characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as the strongest . Over the course of a decade, we’ve seen Maximoff at her best and worst. We’ve also seen her realize her inner desires and fully come into her powers while simultaneously garnering a very devoted fanbase. As a result, Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the character, has become a household name and face, and she recently recalled the sweet moment she realized her character was a big deal.

For Marvel audiences, Scarlet Witch has been a fan favorite ever since her MCU debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron (excluding The Winter Soldier post credit scene). At that time, she so easily incapacitated Earth's Mightiest Heroes with her mind games. But, apparently, this was not evident to the actress herself. In an interview with THR , Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she understood her character's serious pop culture reach during a personal outing:

The first time I knew playing Wanda Maximoff was a big deal was, I think, WandaVision. Because I think it hit a cultural thing that – I feel like I was in lockdown in England, and everything else happened outside of whatever world I was living in. But there was a drag brunch, and there was a Scarlet Witch character. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of!’ For [the role] to have that kind of a character to emulate in that way. That felt — I was very proud in that moment.

First of all, I would like to know if this drag queen is still doing Scarlet Witch drag and if so, where and when can I attend. One can certainly understand why he Love & Death actress would feel "proud" in that moment, and I can't even imagine the surreal nature of seeing the impact of a fictional character I played in real time. Furthermore, it's great to receive further confirmation of the true feelings towards her witchy character, given her past statements.

Elizabeth Olsen has admitted to having had conflicted feelings over taking this very important role in the MCU. She admitted that it limited her roles outside of the superhero franchise. However, this clearly does not reduce her pride in playing the complex sorceress. Many Marvel characters have tortured backstories, but Wanda Maximoff’s history is especially traumatic, causing her to forever be an unpredictable wild card in the cinematic universe.

With the release of Agatha All Along amid the 2024 TV schedule , the fate of the His Three Daughters star's character is once again being discussed. Though Scarlet Witch seemingly died at the end of Multiverse of Madness , her actions (like destroying all versions of the Darkhold) continue to have strong influences on storylines. Besides, we never saw a body at the end of Strange 2, which absolutely leaves Wanda’s story open-ended.

Given her name is being thrown around in the first few episodes of the fan-pleasing Agatha All Along , one would hope her story is not done. And, thankfully, it seems Elizabeth Olsen feels the same. While promoting her new movie His Three Daughters on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a couple weeks ago, the WandaVision actress shared her thoughts on the future of her beloved Marvel character:

I would beg to leave a window open. Yeah, I have so much fun doing these movies.

Rumors of a Scarlet Witch solo movie have been making the rounds as of late without solid confirmation from Marvel. Still, even the sheer notion of such a film happening is enough for me to be excited. About a year ago, Elizabeth Olsen admitted to knowing what lies ahead and said no contract had been signed for additional movies. But a lot can happen in a year! Regardless of what happens, though, I just love that Olsen has such an appreciation for her character and was able to see it first hand during that drag brunch.

