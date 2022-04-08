Is Scarlet Witch Really Stronger Than Doctor Strange? The Multiverse Of Madness’ Sam Raimi Weighs In

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massively popular franchise, and there are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters over the next few years. Next up is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will feature the first return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch since Wandavision. But is Wanda really stronger than Doctor Strange? Sam Raimi has weighed in.

Excitement over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently sky high, especially as more footage and images from the mysterious blockbuster have been released. It seems like Sam Raimi has crafted a wild ride for audiences, including variants of a number of characters. But fans are especially curious about Scarlet Witch’s relationship to the former Sorcerer Supreme , and how their powers stack up. Raimi was recently asked by Fandango (opens in new tab) about which Avenger is more powerful, saying:

That's a question I've been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda's magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn't have, and he's got the help of Kamar-Taj. If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves ... there could be a Doctor Strange out there that's more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it's all a mixed bag of possibilities.

Well, I’m definitely intrigued. It sounds like the multiverse is full of twists and turns, including when it comes to the power levels of Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch. It’s unclear how much these two heroes will get along in the upcoming blockbuster, but their power dynamic will seemingly depend on what variants of the character are being shown on screen. Is it May yet?

Sam Raimi’s comments about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness definitely highlights how many variants of the heroes will be in the mysterious blockbuster. The trailers have already revealed some of these alternates, including two different takes on Benedict Cumberbatch’s title character. We’ll just have to see how many variants of Wanda are also included.

Fans have been so excited to see which hero is more powerful thanks to a brief but memorable sequence from the WandaVision finale . When Kathryn Han’s Agatha Harkness is telling Wanda about her powers while reading from the Darkhold, she maintains that the Scarlet Witch is even more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme. Fans have been wanting to see that theory tested on the big screen, and Doctor Strange 2 seems like the perfect opportunity.

While the footage from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been helping to buoy fan excitement, the marketing has been careful not to actually reveal much about the movie’s plot. As such, Sam Raimi can seemingly take the story anywhere, especially since both the multiverse and chaos magic is involved. Luckily the highly anticipated sequel is almost here.