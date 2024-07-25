See How Taylor Swift Expertly Harnessed Ryan Reynolds' Humor To Urge Fans To See Deadpool And Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds' is well known for his signature snarky and quick-witted sense of humor, and he brings it to his character Deadpool in spades. Of course, we can expect to see it in full force once Deadpool and Wolverine premieres on the 2024 movie schedule . However, before that, we got to witness Taylor Swift show off her take on it as she took to social media to recommend the upcoming Marvel movie .

After months and months of rumors that Swift might appear as Dazzler in the third Deadpool movie’s cast , she took to her Instagram stories to recommend the film to fans, take a look:

(Image credit: Taylor Swift's Instagram)

Talk about a stamp of approval! And it’s perfect timing too, because Deadpool and Wolverine’s release date is tomorrow, July 26.

It's a well-known fact that Taylor Swift is great friends with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. However, I wasn't expecting her to recommend the movie so highly and publically, considering that's not something she normally does. I love to see it, though! What makes it even better is she harnessed the sense of humor the movie's leading man is so well known for perfectly.

From Reynolds' faux feud with Hugh Jackman to him and his wife constantly teasing each other, he’s an expert at sarcastic, witty and occasionally even heartfelt comedy. Swift’s IG Story had all those elements. As she posted an image of her with Reynolds, Jackman, Shawn Levy and Lively, she proved that by writing a heartfelt statement about the Deadpool actor and the movie, before turning it on its head with this quip:

But that’s just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.

She also gave a “shout out” to Wade Wilson for being her “godkids’ sperm donor,” which is genuinely hilarious, and a fun nod to her close friendship with Reynolds, Lively and their kids.

Along with all of this, her public endorsement of Deadpool and Wolverine also adds some fun fuel to the fire that Swift might appear in this movie. While I really don’t know if she does, and reports claim she won’t be in Deadpool 3 , this post certainly has me cooking up conspiracy theories again…

Overall, Deadpool’s first foray into the MCU has been getting pretty good reviews, and Swift’s is not only glowing, but funny. So, if you were on the fence about seeing Deadpool and Wolverine (which our review gave 3.5 out of 5 stars) and you were entertained by her post that mirrored the humor you’ll find in this film, take this as your sign to go.

To see if you agree with her hilarious assessment of the Marvel film and its stars (and to see if she’s in the movie after all those rumors), you can catch Deadpool and Wolverine in theaters starting July 26.