The Amazing WandaVision Prop That Paul Bettany Took Home So He Could Scare His Friends

Seeing Wanda Maximoff lose Vision for the second time in the WandaVision series finale left fans of the Marvel TV show heartbroken. Of course, the miniseries isn’t coming back for a second season, which left many sets and props up for grabs. So Paul Bettany took it upon himself to snatch up a memento for a mischievous reason. The WandaVision actor revealed what amazing prop from the Disney+ miniseries he took home so he could scare friends.

Before we go any further, take a look at the prop in question that Paul Bettany's been using to freak people out.

(Image credit: CBS)

The Avengers actor came clean about his sticky fingers while promoting his new miniseries A Very British Scandal on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The late-night host (or basically his staff) scoured the actor’s social media accounts as he pulled up an image of a Vision bust perched on a toilet tank. Of course, Colbert asked Bettany to explain himself, which led to the British actor being refreshingly candid about obtaining the replica:

I stole it so that I could take it home to my country house, and then when people came over to stay, [I’d] hide it in their toilets.

That was a very cheeky move on his part. Imagine going to use the bathroom and seeing a life-sized bust of the Marvel A.I. just staring back at you as you take care of business. What a sight! But Paul Bettany's antics didn’t stop there, as Stephen Colbert brought out another photo.

(Image credit: CBS)

This time, the Paul Bettany look-alike popped up in a guest’s bed, completely chilling surrounded by pillows. The actor still wasn’t deterred by the new evidence as he bluntly stated:

Who wouldn’t want that?

Well, at least, Paul Bettany didn’t over-explain or under-explain the image. He just wanted to give his friends a good fright. There was no harm done other than a few screams. I mean, how actors can say they have a life-like bust of themselves sitting in their home courtesy of Disney. At least, he has a token of his years of dedication to Marvel. The Very British Scandal actor went on to explain why the Vision bust came to be.

They made a bust of me in order that they could light scenes when I wasn’t there. I don’t know why they didn’t use this in the actual scenes. We have a similar wooden quality.

See what he did there? Of course, Vision is an android who blurs the line between technology and human, but there are times when his robotic side lends itself to a more stoic performance. Still, much like his portrayer, he can offer a range of emotions depending on the moment, but that’s all courtesy of Bettany’s excellent performance.

Of course, Marvel fans are waiting to hear if White Vision will pop up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, (despite the actor's issues with his Vision costume), or if if White Vision is a one-and-done outing. Moviegoers will find out if Vision or any of the other rumored wild Marvel cameos will happen when Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6. There are other upcoming Marvel movies dropping throughout 2022 and beyond, but if you want to revisit Vision and Wanda Maximoff’s not-so-idyllic life in Westview, you can stream every episode of WandaVision by subscribing to Disney+.