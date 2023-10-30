The Marvel’s Goose Got A Poster For National Cat Day, And I Can’t Look Away

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, both on the small and silver screens. While Phases Four and Five have introduced a ton of new characters, there are also a number of fan favorites who are set to return for another appearance. Case in point: Carol Danver’s cat/flerken loose, who just got a poster for The Marvels on national cat day. And I truly can’t look away.

The next upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels , which will serve as a sequel to a ton of projects including Captain Marvel. That means the return of Goose, who has been prominently featured in the promotional material and trailers. Goose previously got her own hilarious Captain Marvel poster , and that trend is continuing for the new sequel… although with even more cats. Check it out below, courtesy of the franchise’s latest Instagram post . Check it out below:

A post shared by Captain Marvel (@captainmarvelofficial) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cute is that? The Captain Marvel sequel will be even bigger than its predecessor, pairing Brie Larson’s title character with two more heroes. But it looks like Goose will also be getting plenty of flerken besties throughout The Marvels ’ runtime , and I can’t wait to see these furry creatures raise some hell. Luckily the wait for the movie is nearly over.

The above image shows us a whopping eight flerkens, which seems like a great way for the franchise to celebrate national cat day. It’s unclear how they’ll factor into the movie’s story, but the trailer for The Marvels briefly features Goose and her fluffy buddies. Given how powerful Goose has already proven herself to be, I pity whatever foes go against her and the other flerkens.

Those who have been watching the Marvel movies in order know the unique place Goose has in the overall shared universe’s history. In addition to being Carol Danver’s fluffy pal, she’s also the one responsible for Nick Fury’s mysterious eye injury . Despite forcing Samuel L. Jackson’s character into wearing an eyepatch throughout most of the MCU, Fury still seems to have affection for Goose. And I can’t wait to see their reunion in The Marvels.

As previously mentioned, The Marvels is actually connected to a ton of different MCU projects, serving a sequel to both movies and TV projects. Specifically, the movie will tie to stories from Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion. So the stakes definitely feel high ahead of its release.