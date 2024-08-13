Tom Hiddleston And Elizabeth Olsen Have Worked Together Outside Of The MCU, Yet They Still Always Get The Same Loki And Wanda-Related Question

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has captured the hearts and minds of comic book fans and general movie lovers for well over a decade now. In that time, a number of franchise devotees have become well-versed in the mythos, analyzing every aspect of it. So it’s not surprising that when they have the rare opportunity to speak to one of the series’ stars, they ask appropriately nerdy questions. Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen, who’ve respectively played Loki and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch for years now, are also faced with a lot of queries, even when they do work that’s not related to the MCU. It turns out there’s actually one Wanda and Loki-related question in particular that they receive quite often.

Don’t get it twisted, as two of the MCU’s most beloved stars receive a number of inquiries from admirers. (I myself once asked Tom Hiddleston for clarity regarding Loki’s journey following Season 2 of the character’s eponymous TV show.) However, it seems the most common question that Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen are always asked deals with what would happen if their two Marvel characters came to blows with each other. It honestly makes sense, since their characters are amongst the most powerful in the cinematic universe. When Hiddleston appeared alongside Olsen at a convention, he recalled the two of them receiving that prompt when they were doing press for a past films:

When we were doing press for I Saw the Light, people would ask us, ‘Who would win in a fight between Loki and Wanda?’

I’d imagine that the two may not have expected to hear that question during the junket for the 2015 Hank Williams biopic – or maybe they did. Regardless, both actors did respond to the question accordingly, it seems. In the convention interview clip, which was shared to YouTube , the Love & Death actress explained how she would respond, and the Night Manager star shared his two cents, too:

Elizabeth Olsen: I always said [Wanda].

Tom Hiddleston: Yeah, obviously.

Nevertheless, the humble Kong Skull: Island actor revealed that the constant question did make him think about who’d emerge victorious in a fight between Loki and Maximoff. Tom Hiddleston admitted that Wanda is incredibly powerful due to the powers she received from the mind stone. And, although Hiddleston mentioned the God of Mischief’s past victory, Elizabeth Olsen added that Wanda wiped out half a universe (in the comics). The actress did, however, also concede that Wanda has a difficult time controlling her powers emotionally.

More on Tom Hiddleston (Image credit: Marvel) 'I Felt Insane And Foolish:' Tom Hiddleston Shares The Story Behind The Iconic Hulk Vs. Loki Scene In The Avengers

As an MCU fan, I do find this question interesting, especially now, given Loki’s current position. The variant of the God of Mischief that appeared on his show is now the God of Stories, curating the various timelines across the multiverse. That definitely places the beloved character in a different category power-wise, and that would make a theoretical fight between him and Scarlet Witch even more interesting.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The chances of that happening now are probably slim, though. At this point, it seems that Tom Hiddleston has said goodbye to Loki , while Scarlet Witch appears to be dead. (And that latter fact seems even more concrete when paired with Elizabeth Olsen’s discouraging update on whether she’ll reprise her role.) But I suppose anything is possible in the MCU, especially if the multiverse is involved. In the meantime, until such a super-powered bout happens, I’d imagine that fans will continue to ask Olsen and Hiddleston for their thoughts, whether they’re promoting a Marvel production together or not.