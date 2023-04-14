Vincent D'Onofrio Shares Exciting Message Abut 'Intense And Wonderful' Scene In Daredevil: Born Again, And Fans Are Hyped

December 2021 was a stellar month for fans of Netflix’s Daredevil thanks to Charlie Cox reprising Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio reprising Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye. Cox has since donned a new Daredevil suit for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and along with both him and D’Onofrio returning in Echo, they’re also currently shooting Daredevil: Born Again, another upcoming Marvel TV show that Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream. On that front, the Kingpin actor has shared an exciting message about an “intense and wonderful” scene he shot, leading to many fans getting more hyped.

As is usually the case with upcoming Marvel movies and upcoming Marvel TV shows, specific plot details for Born Again are being kept as secret as possible while cameras are rolling. So Vincent D’Onofrio wasn’t able to elaborate on this particular scene entailed, but check out what he wrote on Twitter:

So very excited about Daredevil: Born Again.Such an incredible cast and crew.Just finished a big scene yesterday and it was so intense and wonderful working with two of the other cast members. Wow.We all have a lot to look forward to.We meaning, you too. pic.twitter.com/aNOh0L3hCmApril 14, 2023 See more

So far Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox’s cast-mates on Daredevil: Born Again include Jon Bernthal reprising The Punisher and Sandrine Holt taking over as Vanessa Fisk, as well as Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston and Arty Froushan in undisclosed roles. So it’s hard to say who the other two actors in this scene with the actor were, but the vague tweet was enough to get a lot of fans jazzed, as evidenced by what Sarah O’Connell wrote:

I’m very much looking forward to it!

Although Daredevil has been one of Marvel’s more popular superheroes for nearly six decades, and was previously played by Ben Affleck in the 2003 movie, it’s safe to say his previous Netflix series, as well as appearance in The Defenders, boosted his popularity even further. So naturally there’s a lot of anticipation surrounding Born Again, and Rob Keyes had this to say about what D’Onofrio posted:

Love to hear this and can't wait to see!

El Tigre Vengador opted to share a picture he’d taken with Vincent D’Onofrio to share how hyped he is for what’s to come in the upcoming Daredevil series:

Lets Goooo!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qIJCPzON2oApril 14, 2023 See more

Screen Talk, on the other hand, opted to go with a gif of the actor from the original Daredevil series to share how they’re looking forward to seeing him back in action as Wilson Fisk, who’s just as much a Daredevil adversary in the comics as he is Spider-Man’s, if not more so:

We can’t wait to see you back in action Mr Kingpin! #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/N7AS3di5YPApril 14, 2023 See more

Finally, Debbie Smith shared the following to express her support for D’Onofrio and the entire Born Again team:

I know how hard you must all be working on DDBA. I am just delighted that you’re enjoying your work and I can’t wait to see the results! 🙏❤️

Among the things we do know about Daredevil: Born Again is that it will be released sometime in 2024 and consist of 18 episodes, although Vincent D’Onofrio said in March that Season 2 has already been planned. Matt Corman and Chris Ord are the head writers on this project, and because of leaked set photos, it’s been theorized that it could take place during The Blip, which might explain why we won’t be seeing much of Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, if at all. Born Again began filming at the beginning of March and is set to wrap this December.

We’ll continue sharing notable updates on how Daredevil: Born Again is coming along, but until then, head to Disney+ to check out Daredevil and the other Netflix-era Marvel shows, or to simply watch the Marvel movies in order.