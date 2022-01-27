What’s Happening With Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four Movie? Here’s The Latest

Two tried and true genres currently killing it at the box office as superhero movies and horror flicks. Just watch how Scream and Spider-Man: No Way Home have been duking it out for the #1 spot . The latter movie was helmed by Jon Watts, but what’s happening with his Fantastic Four movie? Here’s the latest.

Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, comic book fans have been waiting for the Fantastic Four and other Marvel characters to finally join the MCU in upcoming superhero movies . Moviegoers were psyched that Jon Watts would be directing the upcoming Fantastic project, although the timing seemed up in the air after it was revealed that he’s also producing a new Final Destination movie. Luckily, there are some answers on that front.

According to Variety the new Fantastic Four will likely still be Jon Watts’ next directorial project, with some fans hoping Tom Holland pops up as Spider-Man. He’ll only be producing and not helming Final Destination, so the filmmaker should be able to balance both projects. Although there still isn’t a date or timeline attached to when his next Marvel project will start coming together.

This clarification is sure to be a relief to some moviegoers, who are dying to see the likes of Reed Richards and Sue Storm within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The absence of both the Fantastic Four and X-Men has definitely been noticeable, and it’s been years since Fox’s acquisition was made official. But it doesn’t seem like Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel Studios are trying to rush anything.

(Image credit: Sony)

Jon Watts’ involvement in both Final Destination and Fantastic Four is just the latest example of how often horror and superhero projects connect. The great Sam Raimi is behind the camera for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while IT filmmaker Andy Muschietti is directing the Flash movie for DC. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly when these two highly anticipated Watts projects arrive in theaters.

Given how Spider-Man: No Way Home has only been out in theaters for a month, it makes sense that Jon Watts might still be putting his main focus on that record-breaking blockbuster . He did the impossible with the multiversal story, which united three generations of Peter Parker and their villains. And it ended up being one of the biggest money makers in the entire MCU.

Aside from the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, there’s another major 20th Century Fox hero whose future remains unclear: Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. Despite the first two movies’ massive success, there hasn’t been any news about his upcoming role in the MCU. Although he did recently appear in a quick short opposite Taika Waititi’s Korg.