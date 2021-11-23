When Asked About Shang-Chi 2, Simu Liu Shouts Out Marvel Spoilers Tom Holland And Mark Ruffalo

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been thrilling thus far, with a number of new heroes being introduced on the small and silver screen. Fans immediately responded to Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi when his origin movie hit theaters, and are eager to see him cross over in future intallments. But when asked about Shang-Chi 2, Liu shouted out noted Marvel spoilers Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland when explaining why he’s in the dark.

Given the massive critical and box office success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a sequel seems all but inevitable. And after the movie’s wild mid-credits scene , fans are definitely invested in Simu Liu’s future in the MCU. The Kim’s Convenience actor was recently asked about the sequel, where he got honest about his lack of knowledge. In his words,

Look, I feel there may have been a day and age where they brought the actors in and they were like, ‘Hey buddy, like here’s everything that’s going to happen.’ I just feel like there were certain things that happened that ruined it for all of us. So, I don’t want to single anyone out, but shoutout to Holland, shoutout to Ruffalo. They really just mucked it up for the rest of us… no, no we have no idea.

Well, that was honest. It looks like Marvel security has somehow gotten tighter recently, which seems nearly impossible. But Simu Liu maintains that the secrets of the franchise are being kept from even cast members. You’d think Shang-Chi would know about what’s happening in his own sequel.

Simu Liu’s comments poking fun at Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland come from his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . He was asked about plans for a sequel at Marvel Studios, and it turns out that Liu doesn’t actually know much about what’s happening plot-wise. Instead the studio is seemingly keeping their cards close to the chest, in the latest attempt to avoid spoilers. And it’s clear who he’s blaming for the secrecy.

Both Mark Hamill and Tom Holland have infamously spoiled major events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before. Holland told a theater of moviegoers that Spider-Man got dusted in Avengers: Infinity War. Even worse, Mark Hamill revealed the snap years before Thanos wiped out half of all life. These are major (hilarious) infractions, ones that have gone viral and seemingly had an impact on future projects.

Marvel fans can watch Simu Liu reflect on Shang-Chi and the sequel’s security in the video below. We’ll just have to see if Mark Hamill or Tom Holland react.

As previously mentioned, MCU fans are definitely invested in Shang-Chi after the thrilling mid-credits scene. In it he was brought into an Avengers conference with Wong, Captain Marvel, and Bruce Banner. And it seems like the rings are sending a signal to a new villain.