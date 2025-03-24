Why Marvel Fans Think She-Hulk Is Returning For Avengers: Doomsday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to new projects released in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans are always looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies, and that's especially true for the two developing Avengers movies coming down the line. And the MCU fandom who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are now convinced that Tatiana Maslany is returning as She-Hulk in Doomsday.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but The Russo Brothers are back directing and seem to be actively developing the blockbuster. It seems like a wild multiversal adventure, and ComicCon Liverpool's Instagram announced that Maslany would no longer be appearing thanks to a filming comittment. Check out the post below:

While this is no confirmation that she's going to be busy with Doomsday, the comments section is filled with folks theorizing just that. After all, the Russo Brothers' blockbuster is expected to to film relatively soon if its going to meet its intended release date.

As previously mentioned, there are a number of comments in the above post where MCU fans wonder if this meant she was finally going to reprise her role as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters. Some of them read:

She’s filming doomsday

Casually confirm she's in Avengers Doomsday 😭

That's sad but if she's dropped out for Doomsday filming that will be good

Defo in avengers 5 then

Part of the reason why fans are so certain about this theory is because concept art from Avengers: Doomsday leaked online which seemingly showed variants of She-Hulk and Hulk. Marvel security is notoriously tight, so the fandom is really running with what limited information it has about the project.

Tatiana Maslany's possibly return to the MCU might be surprising to those who followed her tenure in the shared universe so far. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was met with a ton of hate online, and there's no indication that a second season is coming. Although She-Hulk's finale did tease that Bruce Banner had a big green son, a story that hasn't been picked up since.

I personally loved She-Hulk, so I'm hoping this rumor about Tatiana Maslany comes to fruition. And while I'd still love to see Madisynn return as well, continuing the story from the streaming series. After all, this has been an issue throughout Phase Four and Five.

Over the past few years, the MCU has been introducing a ton of characters and big concepts and then not following up on them. That includes Eternals introducing Harry Styles, She-Hulk's appearance by Skaar, and Doctor Strange 2's scene with Charlize Theron. So bringing Maslany's character back to the MCU would show that it's not completely ignoring the events of her TV series.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 1st, 2026, so it's not part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if more information about that crossover event is officially confirmed.