Zac Efron Shared An Honest Take On Rumors That Marvel Is Looking To Cast An Actor Like Him

Marvel Studios has employed countless A-list stars at this point, ranging from Robert Downey Jr. to Brie Larson to Oscar Isaac. Though the Disney-owned company hasn’t snatched up every major star in Hollywood. One such person who’s yet to land a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is none other than Zac Efron. Funny enough though, rumors have circulated that Marvel was (or is) looking to cast an “Efron-type” for a role. Now, amid this speculation, the star himself has provided an honest take.

It is somewhat surprising that Zac Efron has yet to suit up to play an MCU hero – or any major character in a superhero franchise for that matter. It’s even more shocking when you consider just how many people ask him whether he’d be willing to take on such a role. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show , where Jimmy Fallon brought up the rumors that Marvel is looking for someone that’s his “type.” When responding, Efron made a simple, but fair, point:

Really? Wow, they could just call me.

I mean, there’s an idea, right? Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that such a situation has happened in relation to Marvel casting. A few years back, a report claimed that the company was looking for an “Alison Brie-type” to play Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. Around that time, Brie responded to the report , saying that she felt “flattered” to now be a “type” when it comes to casting calls. Ultimately, the role went to the talented Tatiana Maslany, but few would likely deny that Brie was an intriguing choice for the gamma-powered heroine.

There are definitely a lot of Marvel characters that Zac Efron could play , and there’s one hero in particular that he’s been linked to. The latest rumors allege that he could be in contention to play the latest iteration of famed X-Man Wolverine. When speaking to that topic, Efron provided diplomatic thoughts:

I think Hugh [Jackman] is still doing that pretty well. I gotta give it to him.

Up until recently, I would’ve said that the Greatest Beer Run Ever star wouldn’t have had to worry about Hugh Jackman ever donning the adamantium claws again. However, this past week, he – alongside Ryan Reynolds – confirmed that he’ll return as Logan in the highly anticipated Deadpool 3 . While stars haven’t answered the question as to how Wolverine will return , one would imagine that the two, along with Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, have everything figured out.

Despite the impending return of the OG X-Man, Zac Efron could still play a different variation of the character. A new X-Men team seems like a certainty for the MCU, and Efron could certainly don the claws or play a different character altogether. Whether or not he actually gets some kind of role in one of the upcoming Marvel movies is unclear right now, but the studio may want to keep him on its radar, especially if it truly is looking for an “Efron-type.”