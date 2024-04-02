'I Would Think It Would Be A Huge Loss': Zoë Saldaña Gets Real About No Longer Playing Gamora In The MCU And The Future Of The Guardians Of The Galaxy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, with the studio consistently releasing both movies and streaming projects that are available with a Disney+ subscription. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order watched as the Guardians of the Galaxy went from unknown heroes to fan favorites, leading to the ending of Guardians 3. And now Zoë Saldaña got real about no longer playing Gamora in The MCU, as well as the future of the franchise.

While some recent Marvel projects have struggled to make money, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a box office success that offered a happy ending for the motley crew of cosmic heroes. Saldaña recently spoke to The Playlist about her MCU franchise, and why it should continue... even if someone else is playing Gamora. In her words:

I mean, so far, I think that she is [gone for good] for me, but I don't think Gamora has gone for good. I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn't find a way to bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy. It's just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn's writing — which is just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre. And it's so great for this genre as well. So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back.

Well, there you have it. It sounds like the Avatar actress is hoping to that upcoming Marvel movies feature more Guardians stories. Namely because of how beloved the group of misfits is, and how that stands out amongst the rest of the MCU. Although I won't hold my breath for Saldaña to return to the green makeup any time soon.

While fans would definitely love to see the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise continue, it did seem like Vol. 3 pretty much wrapped things up with a bow. Every character got a happy ending. And as such, it's unclear if the team will ever return to the big screen.

Of course, there is some good news... even if a fourth Guardians movie doesn't end up being produced by Marvel. The title card that followed Guardians 3's credits scenes confirmed that Chris Pratt's Star-Lord would be returning sometime down the line. Although we don't know exactly when that might be.

Still, there are some possible narrative threads for James Gunn to pull from... as long as he's not too busy running things at DC. Rocket took over as the leader of the Guardians, with a number of newcomers replacing old members. Nebula and Drax are protectors of Knowhere, while Mantis decided to depart for her own adventures. And it seems like any of these stories could be continued if Marvel moves forward with the franchise.

The entire Guardians saga is streaming now on Disney+. Be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates.