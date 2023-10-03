I Had No Idea I Was Interested In Millie Bobby Brown Playing Supergirl Until I Saw The Stunning Fan Art

The superhero genre continues to be a popular one, with plenty of moviegoers flocking to theaters to see various comic book characters adapted for the big screen. There are major changes happening on the DC side of things, with co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran crafting a brand new shared universe. Fans are curious about which actors will play major heroes in the upcoming DC movies , and plenty of names are being thrown around online. I had no idea I was interested in a Millie Bobby Brown Supergirl until I saw stunning fan art, and now I’m completely sold.

While Sasha Calle recently played Supergirl in The Flash , we’re about to start a new timeline entirely for the DC Universe. As such, the doors are potentially open for a name like Millie Bobby Brown to take on the mantle. Obviously the Stranger Things breakout star is experienced in the genre work, and could pull off playing Superman’s Kryptonian cousin. Fan art on Instagram has imagined what she’d look like in the role, check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? While Millie Bobby Brown is super powerful as Eleven in Stranger Things, she’s not exactly a brawler. But she can clearly pull of Supergirl’s costume, so it would be awesome to see her using super strength and more against some DC villains. Fingers crossed we actually see it play out.

The above image of Brown comes to us from the Instagram of a digital artist who goes by Buffy2ville. They’ve got over 8k followers on the social media platform thanks to epic fan art of popular franchises. Although there’s a special interest in all things DC.

Aside from the fact that Millie Bobby Brown looks awesome in Supergirl's suit and cape, this image is sure to turn a few heads because we’ve never seen the Stranger Things star as a blonde. Unless you count the wig that Eleven wore throughout the show’s first season when trying to blend in.

The new DCU will start with Superman: Legacy, with the first batch of projects titled Gods and Monsters . It’s currently unclear if/when Supergirl will be included in the story that’s being crafted, but it seems like anything’s possible. And with Millie Bobby Brown’s run in Stranger Things coming to an end, her schedule would presumably be opened up to take on such a big role.

Stranger Things Season 5 was being written ahead of the strikes, and it looks like it’s going to be filming once sets open back up again. The pressure is on for the folks behind the series to stick the landing, and hopefully provide a satisfying ending. And that includes the fate of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven/Jane.