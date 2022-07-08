More Joker 2 Fan Art With Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn Has Arrived Online As Rumors Swirl About Her Role

Warner Bros. has been producing a ton of comic book projects lately, set both within and outside the main DCEU timeline . Todd Phillips’ Joker was in the latter category, and was a massive box office and critical success that ultimately earned Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar . A sequel is currently in development , with some reports indicating that Lady Gaga might be starring opposite Phoenix. And more Joker 2 fan art with Gaga as Harley Quinn has arrived online as rumors about her role continue to swirl.

Aside from being a truly iconic pop star, Lady Gaga has been establishing herself as an actress recently, thanks to roles in projects like A Star is Born and House of Gucci. Given her penchant for working on Awards Season favorites, it would make a great deal of sense if she signed on to Joker 2 as Harley Quinn. Now, thanks to Instagram , we can see yet another awesome fan art rendering of what she might look like as Mr. J.’s sidekick. Check it out for yourself below,

I mean, how cool is that? Lady Gaga looks positively awesome as Dr. Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn in this piece of fan art. While previous renderings of Mother Monster as the character feature her in full Harley mode, this piece of art shows what she might look like working from within Arkham Asylum. We’ll just have to wait and see if this casting and plot line actually play out in Joker 2 aka Joker: Folie à Deux.

The above image comes to us from the social media of digital artist Aitesam Farooq. They’re extremely popular on Instagram, thanks to bringing fan theories and rumors to life in front of our eyes. In fact, Farooq has nearly 200k followers as a result of his talent and passion for comic book properties- both MCU and DC alike.

Right now there are a number of rumors swirling about the possible contents of Joker 2, so this type of fan art will likely continue being produced until Todd Phillips and/or Warner Bros. actually confirms or denies them. The report about Lady Gaga possibly playing Harley Quinn came as it was also rumored that the mysterious sequel might actually be a musical . That concept definitely turned a few heads, especially since the first Joker movie was so gritty and emotionally grueling to watch.

There are tons of questions about Joker: Folie à Deux, largely because of just how unique Todd Phillips’ original 2019 was. Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck was an unreliable narrator, so it’s unclear how much of the movie’s events actually happened. Case in point: Arthur’s imaginary relationship with Zazie Beetz’ Sophie. While the movie’s ending put the newly crowned Joker in Arkham Asylum, some fans wondered if that was real also. We’ll just have to see what Phillips has up his sleeve for the developing sequel.