‘I Thought She Doesn’t Do Outfits Anymore.’ Fans Aren’t Above Trolling Kourtney Kardashian After She Rocked A Santa Costume At Target

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family have seen more tension between sisters Kourtney and Kim on The Kardashians, as Season 7 continues to stream on the 2025 TV schedule. This time it seems to be the older sister’s choice of wardrobe, as Kourtney prefers her husband’s comfy clothes, which Kim called “giving up on life” in one episode. Well, Kourtney was certainly dressed to impress on a recent Target run, when she donned a sexy Santa costume that likely didn’t come from Travis Barker’s closet.

This wasn’t your average Target shopping spree, however, as Kourtney Kardashian posed in front of a display of her Lemme holiday gift baskets. She wore a form-fitting red skirt with a matching sleeveless top that was lined with white faux fir. She accessorized with some ruby-hued high heels and a Santa hat that was shaped more like a witch’s hat. Take a look at the ensemble in the pics she shared to Instagram:

The fans aren’t ready to let her off the hook that easy, though. Several of the comments were from those who remembered her saying on The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription) that dressing up wasn’t her thing anymore. Fan sarah.zweifel wrote:

I thought she doesn’t do outfits anymore?

Kourtney Kardashian has been known to hit the comment section before, usually to clap back at some observation about her body, but in this case, she had a playful response to the confused fan, saying:

Only for special occasions like a target run.

What a response! She’s kind of trolling herself a bit, proving yet again that the Kardashians really can be self-deprecating — like Kim Kardashian was with the All’s Fair criticism. While one fan was delighted at Kourtney’s response, others continued to roast the oldest Kardashian sister:

[Kourtney], dying at you rounding up the haters lol. – lilarodrigues1

– lilarodrigues1 All that money and she can’t get shoes that fit her properly😭 – ogsaltqueen

– ogsaltqueen Lol 1 day of work n that's what she's comes out with – aflores1977

– aflores1977 Wait I thought she wasn’t wearing dresses, corsets or heels anymore? – anastasiaaa.e

To be fair, I don’t think Kourtney Kardashian has ever explicitly sworn off stylish outfits and glam makeup. She simply said Travis Barker’s clothes are more comfortable, and as reports circulated that she has been distancing herself from the Kardashian circus, sources say she knows there’s still a time and place for glam.

Obviously, that place is Target, because this isn’t the first time she’s donned this Santa costume for a ride on the conveyor belt.

We’ll have to keep watching The Kardashians to see if there’s any more drama from this simmering feud between Kim and Kourtney and what the latter chooses to wear on future Target runs. The SKIMS boss has allegedly taken issue with her older sister’s “hypocritical” attitude, as she’s content to use the Kardashian name (and reality show) to get famous but then wants to step away and focus on her and Travis Barker’s blended family.

Tune in to see more on The Kardashians Season 7, with new episodes each Thursday on Hulu.