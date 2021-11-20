Andrew Garfield And Tom Holland Met Up In Real Life And There’s Adorable Photos

In the span of almost 20 years, we’ve seen three actors play Spider-Man in live-action movies: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, with the latter currently holding things down on the web-slinging front in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rumors persist that we’ll see these versions of Spider-Man team up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but as far as real life goes, Holland and Garfield recently met up, and the photos of them together are simply fantastic.

The actors both attended GQ’s Men of the Year event celebration, and naturally when two Spider-Men are in the same area, some pictures need to be snapped of them together. Take a look at Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland’s friendly encounter below:

Major moments only at #GQMOTY pic.twitter.com/zAR3okQ0zdNovember 19, 2021 See more

Naturally seeing Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland warmly embracing one another drove social media to a frenzy. It’s not the same thing as their respective Peter Parkers crossing paths, but it’s the next best thing. But wait, there’s a bonus! Rapper Lil Nas X joined the two for pictures, and later used that as a platform to joke that he’s playing another individual who’s fought crime as Spider-Man.

the rumors are true i will be playing miles morales https://t.co/tuSDU3rgu6November 19, 2021 See more

Having debuted in the Ultimate universe continuity nearly a decade ago, Miles Morales quickly became one of Marvel Comics’ most popular newer characters, to the point that he was the lead protagonist in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Shameik Moore is reprising the animated Miles for Into the Spider-Verse’s upcoming sequel, but even though Lil Nas X was kidding, it stands to reason we will someday get a live-action version of Miles. Whether that’s the MCU incarnation who Donald Glover’s Aaron Davis mentioned in Spider-Man: Homecoming or a version from elsewhere in the multiverse remains to be seen.

Tom Holland debuted as the MCU’s Peter Parker in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and Spider-Man: No Way Home will mark his sixth appearance in the franchise. Andrew Garfield’s run as the Wall-Crawler unfolded in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and while there had been plans for him to reprise the role in a third movie, that, along with spinoffs set in the same universe, were scrapped following The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s underwhelming critical and commercial performance. As for Tobey Maguire, the absent Spider-Man actor from the GQ event, he starred in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy in the 2000s, and had been on deck for Spider-Man 4 until that was shelved.

However, while Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield continue to deny that Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature more than one Spider-Man, with the inclusion of various Spidey villains from other universes, it’s looking increasingly plausible that the threequel will have Tom Holland’s Peter Parker aided by his older counterparts. We won’t know for sure until No Way Home arrives on December 17, but luckily for Andrew Garfield fans, the actor can now be seen playing Jonathan Larson in the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed Netflix movie Tick, Tick… Boom!.

As we count down the remaining weeks to Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release, don’t forget to scan through our upcoming Marvel movies guide to see what other MCU silver screen tales are coming down the creative pipeline.