Andrew Garfield Reveals How He Could Be Convinced To Return As Spider-Man, And As A Fan His Comments Are Music To My Ears

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home featured three different Peter Parker actors on screen together, a few questions have lingered . One of those is whether Andrew Garfield return as Spider-Man in an upcoming Marvel movie ? His portrayal in the Amazing series has only grown in appreciation, especially following his heartfelt and crowd-pleasing reprisal alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. Now, Garfield is revealing how he could be convinced to return as the wall-crawler, and he has one very specific request. And his comments are music to my ears.

Andrew Garfield opened up about what it might take to don the iconic, web-adorned suit again amid an interview with People . His answer not only hinted at the possibility but also spoke to the passion and authenticity that endeared him to Spider-Man fans worldwide. He told the outlet:

I think what it would take is a great idea, a great concept. Something that is surprising and odd and fun, joyful. It has to be worthwhile. I think we had such a great time on that last one that you want to just go, ‘Okay. Leave it. It was great. It worked. It was a risk and it really, really worked.’

For fans -- including myself -- still savoring the memories of No Way Home, these words are a beacon of hope. The Social Network actor’s enthusiasm and love for the character are palpable and, while he clearly appreciates how special his last outing was, he’s also open to something more—provided the story feels right.

It’s a delicate balance for any actor who’s portrayed such an iconic character, but the Under the Banner of Heaven star’s careful consideration reveals his deep respect for Spider-Man and his fans. That's something I just can't help but appreciate. He continued:

I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into. I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.

These remarks from the Hacksaw Ridge star are sure to ignite discussions among those wishing that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 would finally be greenlit by Sony and Marvel. However, a more likely scenario could be that Andrew Garfield and other Spider-Men will return for the highly anticipated upcoming Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. This possibility feels more plausible, given the fan speculation about multiverse crossovers in these forthcoming entries in the ever-expanding MCU.

Nothing is set in stone, but the Silence actor’s comments suggest that his return as Spider-Man is far from off the table. It’s a thrilling prospect for anyone who loved his portrayal (and if you didn’t, the actor has an A+ response ), especially considering how his story felt somewhat incomplete after TASM2. The actor’s willingness to wait for the right project indicates that he’s not just going to suit up for nostalgia’s sake—he’s going to make it count. And I love that.

Andrew Garfield's latest film, We Live in Time, has officially hit the 2024 movie schedule