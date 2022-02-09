Andrew Garfield Reacts After Multiple Spider-Man Alums Pick Up Oscar Nominations In The Same Year

This morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the 2022 Oscar nominations , and Andrew Garfield was among the five talents picked in the Best Actor category. No, he didn’t get a nomination for his incredible long-game lie about returning to play Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home (even though that’d be totally deserved). Garfield is being recognized for portraying Rent playwright Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick… Boom!, and funny enough, a bunch of other former Spider-Man actors also picked up Oscar nominations this year alongside him.

Following the Tuesday morning announcement that Andrew Garfield is among a crop of great actors from Spider-Man’s past to be recognized by the Academy, the actor shared his reaction. In his words to Entertainment Weekly :

How funny it is that? I'm so happy for Kirsten. I think her performance in The Power of the Dog is second to none. And Benedict. Obviously, J.K.. I'm a huge fan. It's a very, very funny thing. It's a cool morning.

Andrew Garfield and his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Benedict Cumberbatch were nominated in the same Best Actor category ahead of this year’s Oscars. Cumberbatch is being recognized for his role in The Power of the Dog with , and the other competitors include Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, Will Smith for King Richard and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Additionally, J.K. Simmons, who reprised the role of J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: No Way Home with Garfield and Cumberbatch, is also in the running for an Oscar this year for the Best Supporting Actor category for Being the Ricardos. Also, Kirsten Dunst, who played Mary Jane Watson in the original Spider-Man trilogy, could win Best Actress for her performance in The Power of the Dog.

It's also worth mentioning Spider-Man: No Way Home’s nomination for Best Visual Effects. Disney was campaigning for the latest Spider-Man movie to nab more Oscar nods, including Best Picture, which it was snubbed for , by the measure of some cinephiles. Ahead of the nominations being released, Tom Holland made a valid point that he is satisfied with the incredible reception the movie has received from the general public, Oscar or not.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the most well-loved movies of 2021 across the board, including a $1.7 billion box office haul , making many believe it deserved a shot at Best Picture. The only time Marvel has been recognized in its highest category of the night was for Black Panther back in 2019.