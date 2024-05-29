See The Scrapped Batgirl Movie’s Director Coyly Respond To Spider-Man 4 Rumors

Spider-Man remains one of Marvel's most beloved characters, which explains why he’s swung into theaters in three different live-action franchises. Fans who have followed the Marvel movies in order know that Jon Watts directed the entire Tom Holland Home trilogy . However, rumor has it that Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, known for their work on Ms. Marvel and the scrapped Batgirl movie project , might be taking on the fourth Holland-led Spidey film. Now, one of them has finally responded to the swirling web of rumors.

Fast forward nearly two years after the Batgirl movie debacle, and directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi are now rumored to be in talks to helm Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man adventure . The rumor mill really started spinning when Fallah addressed the speculation during an interview for his upcoming movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die . The video was posted to MCU Film News’ official X account. Fallah kept it cryptic when asked about the truth behind these rumors, simply saying, "I can't talk about that." You can see the director’s coy response in the video below:

The co-director of 'BATGIRL' and 'BAD BOYS' avoided answering whether the rumors about directing 'SPIDER-MAN 4' were true. 👀🕸️pic.twitter.com/egSaEpEC1JMay 25, 2024

The ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home delivered a jaw-dropping twist, erasing Peter Parker from the memories of his loved ones and fellow heroes. This left fans wondering about Tom Holland’s future in upcoming MCU flicks . While details about a potential Spider-Man 4 are scarce, rumors suggest it might take a more grounded approach. This makes Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, known for directing the acclaimed Ms. Marvel series, strong contenders for the job.

El Arbi and Fallah brought Kamala Khan's story to life in one of Marvel’s best TV shows with style and sensitivity that could translate well to Peter Parker’s world. Their experience with Ms. Marvel, which shares thematic and structural similarities with Spider-Man, shows they're capable of handling everyone's favorite web-slinger.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out who will direct the next Spidey movie, especially since we have yet to determine when Spider-Man 4 might begin . Fallah's playful deflection about the rumors only stoked the speculation fire. His lighthearted evasion has many believing there’s more to this story than meets the eye. As we wait for official news, the director's coy response keeps us guessing about what secrets might be hidden behind the scenes of this highly anticipated project.

Meanwhile, Fallah and El Arbi are gearing up for the summer blockbuster season with their latest action film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, hitting theaters on June 7. On the Marvel front, the next big release is Deadpool & Wolverine, coming to theaters on July 26. While we wait for more news about Spider-Man 4, also be sure to check out the 2024 movie schedule to plan your next trip to the theaters.